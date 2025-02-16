Vanderbilt Commodores Track and Field Set New Records as Football Program Celebrates Valentine's Day with Workout

Vanderbilt Commodores track and field team concludes its regular indoor season with impressive performances, setting new program records. The football program showcases its commitment to hard work by releasing its Valentine's Day workout program.

The Vanderbilt Commodores track and field team concluded its regular indoor track season over the weekend. The team witnessed nine different athletes achieve top 10 program performances. Notably, Falon Spearman joined Julia Rosenberg in setting new program records. Rosenberg established a new mile record on Friday. Spearman followed suit, setting a new 60-meter program record with a time of 8.18 seconds.

This came after narrowly missing the record last weekend at the East Coast Invitational by just 0.02 seconds. \“The timing of the meet allowed the coaches and athletes to pull everything together,” said Althea Thomas, director of cross country and track and field, in a statement. “The results showed what we’re capable of, how the plan we have is perfect for the timing of the personal and season bests, school top 10s and records and rankings in the SEC.”\Vanderbilt track and field will enjoy a week of rest before traveling to College Station, Texas, for the SEC Indoor Championships from February 27 to March 1. Meanwhile, the No. 2 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores football program demonstrated its dedication to hard work by publicly sharing its Valentine's Day workout program. RJ Austin kicked off the scoring for Vanderbilt on Saturday night with a solo home run, marking Austin's first home run of the season. This news comes on the heels of several other Vanderbilt Commodores athletics updates.





