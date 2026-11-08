Vanderbilt Edges Mississippi State 25-23 in First SEC Win Since 2004

Vanderbilt Commodores defeat Mississippi State 25-23 to snap a five-game losing streak. Head Coach Clark Lea celebrates the first SEC win since 2004 in Starkville on November 7, 2026.

Vanderbilt defeated Mississippi State 25-23 on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. This victory ended a five-game losing streak for the Commodores and secured their first conference win since 2004.

The win also marked the program's first triumph in Starkville since 1971. Head Coach Clark Lea guided the squad to a critical morale boost after a difficult start to the season. The Commodores now sit at 1-5 in league play after the pivotal contest.

Also read How Vanderbilt Basketball Showed it Can Win Outside of Tyler Tanner

Vanderbilt dominated the early phases of the game through a relentless ground attack. The team controlled the time of possession battle, holding a 39:55 advantage over Mississippi State's 20:05. This dominance was spearheaded by running back Sedrick Alexander, who rushed for 160 yards on 3.1 yards per carry.

Alexander bounced back from a career-worst performance against Kentucky by rushing for 59 yards on 21 carries. His effort helped the team finish drives and sustain long offensive strings that had remained elusive earlier in the season. The running game finally opened holes for the backs that Vanderbilt had struggled to find for weeks.

Quarterback AJ Swann orchestrated the passing attack, completing 23 of 36 passes for 254 total yards. He threw two touchdowns and one interception during the contest. While Swann missed a few throws he should have made, he managed the game well enough to maintain the lead for the majority of the afternoon.

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A crucial interception by defensive back Jordan Matthews in the first half kept Mississippi State from pulling away. His play, along with the overall defensive effort, showcased the unit's baseline strength. The defense proved it could compete physically with SEC opponents when executing properly.

Kicker Brock Taylor proved decisive in the closing moments of the game. Taylor went 6-for-6 on kick attempts, including two field goals from beyond 50 yards. He hit a 55-yard field goal to put Vanderbilt up 25-17 late in the game, effectively sealing the victory.

Taylor outscored the entire Mississippi State team with his kicks alone. He stated he was frustrated with his lack of attempts earlier in the season but quickly adjusted. His performance demonstrated why Vanderbilt believes he has the potential to play in the NFL.

Despite the strong start, late-game errors nearly cost Vanderbilt the lead. AJ Swann found Mississippi State receiver Sanfrisco Magee for a 65-yard touchdown pass on a busted coverage play. This turnover left Magee untouched and brought the Bulldogs within striking distance.

Vanderbilt compounded its issues by turning the ball over in the red zone. Quarterback AJ Swann fumbled the ball, which Mississippi State converted directly into a touchdown. This sequence gave the Bulldogs momentum and kept them in the game until the final whistle.

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Five Vanderbilt penalties totaling 20 yards also threatened the victory margin late in the contest. These penalties, combined with a few dangerous passes by Swann that were narrowly avoided, kept Mississippi State within reach. The Bulldogs drove the ball down the field late, forcing a critical defensive stand.

Head Coach Clark Lea stated the team would not be picky about how the win was achieved. The focus remains on the result and the psychological barrier of securing a conference victory. The win proves the program is healthier than it was during Lea's initial challenging years.

Lea and Vanderbilt general manager Barton Simmons assembled a roster with a specific identity in the offseason. For the first time this season, the players appeared to understand and embody that vision. They played with a cohesive strategy that Lea had envisioned from the start.

This win ensures Vanderbilt will not finish winless in SEC play, a significant milestone for the program. The team proved it can win close games against conference opponents when executing the basics. The focus now shifts to maintaining this level of play.

The Commodores must address the late-game errors that nearly cost them the lead. Fixing red-zone turnovers and reducing penalties will be critical for future successes. With a clearer identity and a confirmed ability to win, Vanderbilt can build on this foundation.

The victory demonstrates that the baseline level of performance Lea has built is sufficient to avoid being the worst team in the SEC. This milestone validates the direction of the program under current leadership. The team has regained belief in its potential to salvage the rest of the season.