The Commodores did not play their best against UCF, but still managed to win. With the talent it has, Vanderbilt could go undefeated in nonconference.

Nov 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington yells to his team against the UCF Knights during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It would be plausible to assume that Vanderbilt shooting 39.7% from the field, 9.5% from 3-point range and 73.9% from the free throw line while turning it over 10 times and being outscored in the second half would doom it against a power-five team.

Also read Vanderbilt Basketball Survives Late Push From UCF, Stays Undefeated

“I think you see that we are a talented team, but that we are also a young team,” Byington said. “I love the fact that we got challenged. ” UCF entered Friday night as the fourth-highest ranked team on Vanderbilt’s non-conference schedule and presented one of the biggest challenges it will face in non-conference play. But, Vanderbilt was never remotely in trouble.

Even while it was limping through the second half, it was still almost entirely in control on Friday night. Even when UCF made a late push, this game was never really in doubt. Vanderbilt was never going to lose this thing. Something could happen, but it’s not far-fetched to say that a similar sentiment could be shared about Vanderbilt’s 14-game non-conference schedule as a whole by the end of December.

“Obviously it’s hard to put a ceiling on us right now since we’re so young, we’re just starting the season and haven’t played an SEC team yet, but we can be really good,” Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner said. “I don’t think we’re anywhere close to how good we’re going to be. ” That performance was representative of a bottom-half outcome for this team. It’s already proven that it can operate at a significantly higher level than it did Friday night.

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It’s done that for long stretches of a few of its buy games and did it when it ran Memphis off the floor at Memorial Gymnasium. That team looked like a different one than this one did at times, but it still looked like one heading towards a 14-0 start. Tanner looked like every bit of an All-American while going for 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists on 6-for-13 shooting.

Chandler Bing looked like an all-league defender while holding NCAA leading scorer Dior Johnson to 34.7% shooting. Vanderbilt out-rebounded UCF 49-33 and got to the free throw line 46 times relative to UCF’s 20. Vanderbilt went for 1.171 points per possession. It led by as much as 20.

Byington told Vanderbilt’s players that the tougher team would win on Friday, and it was the tougher team. That says something about UCF and its NCAA Tournament hopes–or lack thereof, despite having the nation’s leading scorer on its roster. But, it’s also an indicator that this Vanderbilt team has something. So was how Vanderbilt got to where it did on Friday night.

Byington always expected this to take awhile before it consistently looked pretty, but it's setting up as if this group may be good enough not to pay for its ramp-up period in any significant way. Byington is going to be restless in pursuit of making this Vanderbilt team better, but he did enough this spring while building this team’s roster to ensure that he’d have a good team regardless of how good of a coaching job he does with it.

To juxtapose Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea’s team, Byington’s is good enough to beat good teams while playing undisciplined basketball and losing in the margins. Tanner declared Friday that he thinks this is the most talented Vanderbilt team he’s played on, and he’s right. This group can out-talent teams, and not just its buy-game opponents. It can win against power-five teams merely because of who it has on its roster.

It did that against Wake Forest. It did it again on Friday night as it beat UCF without its fastball. Two of its three most difficult non-conference games are still on its schedule, meaning it will have to be better than it was on Friday night in order to win. But, who’s to say that it can’t do the same thing to those teams as it’s done to the ones it’s already rolled through.

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At least, who’s to say that besides Byington.

“We’re not ready for the SEC, but we’re trying to get ready for Ohio State,” Byington said Friday. “Now, we’re going to start looking at some quad-one opportunities once this whole thing comes out. Ohio State will be a quad-one opportunity. They’re quad-one opportunities because they’re tough games.

” But, don’t tell Byington this. KenPom gives Vanderbilt a 99% chance or better to win each of the five buy games on its non-conference schedule. It gives it an 86% chance to win when it plays Cal on the road in a Sunday-night matchup. As for its road matchups with Notre Dame and Ohio State? 70 and 62 percent, respectively.

Don’t tell Byington this, either. Vanderbilt was further along this time a year ago and played an easier schedule than it does pre-SEC play this year, but this pre-conference run has the same feel it did this time a year ago. It appeared as if the SEC Network + broadcast picked up on the same thing.

“Can they do it again? ” play-by-play announcer Noah Frary asked color commentator Shan Foster after bringing up Vanderbilt’s 13-0 start outside of the league a year ago. Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories.

He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.