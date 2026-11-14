Vanderbilt Commodores extend their perfect record to 4-0 with a dominant win over Prairie View A&M, despite coach Mark Byington expressing frustration with second-half performance.

Vanderbilt defeated Prairie View A&M 89-62 at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday, November 13, 2026. The win extends the Commodores' perfect start to 4-0 under head coach Mark Byington. The team remains undefeated in buy games during Byington's tenure, showcasing dominance against non-conference opponents. However, the performance was not without significant flaws that have sparked internal scrutiny.

Prairie View A&M won the second half, indicating a severe drop-off in Vanderbilt's intensity. Head coach Mark Byington expressed clear frustration during the post-game press conference. He described the team's execution as sloppy and demanded better leadership from veteran players. The second-half struggle suggests a maturity gap that must be addressed immediately.

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Walk-on Chase Byington checked in around the three-minute mark in the second half. His entry into the game underscored the lopsided nature of the contest. Vanderbilt had already secured a commanding lead that made the remainder of the game largely ceremonial. The early dominance set a tone that was not maintained for the full forty minutes.

Chandler Bing and Jayden Leverett stood out as the most effective contributors. Bing recorded a career-high fifteen points on five-of-seven shooting. He guarded full court and played with remarkable energy throughout the evening. Leverett added eight points on perfect four-of-four shooting. He asserted his physical dominance from a size perspective consistently.

Sebastian Williams-Adams contributed nine points on four-of-five shooting. He jumped to save the ball out of bounds in the second half, showing defensive awareness. Despite these individual highlights, the team struggled to maintain cohesion after the break. Byington emphasized the need for consistent effort across the entire roster.

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Coach Byington is reshuffling the rotation based on these performances. Tyler Tanner and Ace Glass are projected to remain primary rotation pieces. They are expected to average around thirty minutes per game moving forward. Chandler Bing is projected to join the core group with increased playing time.

Sebastian Williams-Adams, Berke Buyuktuncel, Bangot Dak, T.O. Barrett, and Jayden Leverett have secured defined roles. Ant Brown and Jackson Sheffield will still play, but their leashes may be shorter. Byington indicated that contributions to winning must be consistent every night. Players who do not impact the result may see reduced minutes.

The team must translate early-game dominance into full-game execution. The upcoming practice sessions will focus on addressing the second-half lapses. Byington aims to transform this young roster into a cohesive unit. The goal is to sustain high-level performance against stronger conference opponents.

Vanderbilt's ability to close out games with consistency is critical. The upcoming challenges will test the team's resilience. Byington challenges players to lead by example. This self-examination at the Huber Center indicates a commitment to refining the team's identity. The adjustments made now will be pivotal for the rest of the season.

The victory serves as a foundation for growth rather than a final statement. The team must improve its maturity and intensity. As the season progresses, these developments will determine Vanderbilt's trajectory. The Commodores aim to make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Sustaining the early success requires immediate and sustained improvement.

The contrast between the first and second halves was stark. Vanderbilt controlled the pace with overwhelming physicality initially. They utilized their size advantage to limit Prairie View A&M's opportunities. Active defense and superior speed created a dynamic that favored Vanderbilt heavily. This level of control allowed the Commodores to build a substantial lead early on.

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Prairie View A&M fought back in the second half to make the final score less impressive than the first half suggested. The Panthers generated better shots and scored more points in the final twenty minutes. This shift exposed vulnerabilities that Byington was quick to highlight. The coach made it clear that such lapses cannot continue against tougher competition.

Chandler Bing and Jayden Leverett appear to be the x-factors for this group. They played with the right intensity and delivered when it mattered most. Their performances suggest they are ready for larger roles. Byington indicated that these players are setting the standard for the rest of the team.

The rotation changes reflect a desire for accountability. Byington wants players who can maintain focus for the full duration of a game. The upcoming weeks will reveal who steps up and who falls behind. The team's identity will be shaped by these immediate adjustments. Vanderbilt must prove it can compete consistently, not just in bursts.

The win over Prairie View A&M is a positive step, but not a final verdict. The team has the talent to succeed, but execution must improve. Byington's demands are clear: better leadership, higher intensity, and consistent effort. The players must respond to these challenges to achieve their goals. The rest of the conference will not offer the same margins for error.

Vanderbilt's undefeated record is a testament to the coaching staff's preparation. However, long-term success requires more than just early wins. The team must develop the stamina and mental fortitude to close out games. The upcoming games will test these qualities. The adjustments made in response to this game will be pivotal.

The Commodores are now preparing for their next opponents with a renewed focus. Byington's critique has set a high standard for accountability. The players know that performance dictates playing time. This competitive environment should drive improvement across the roster. Vanderbilt is poised to make a strong run, but only if it addresses these issues now.