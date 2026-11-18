The Commodores pulled away late in the first half en route to a dominating victory.

Nov 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Ace Glass dribbles the ball past Eastern Illinois Panthers guard Jaden Miller during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect NASHVILLE — No. 15 Vanderbilt men’s basketball continued to stay in the win column Tuesday night, beating Eastern Illinois by a score of 96-50. It was far from a pretty game from Vanderbilt. The Commodores began the game looking dysfunctional and a little sloppy offensively. Vanderbilt looked as if it was out of the flow of the offense and was not shooting the ball well either.

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Vanderbilt started the game hitting just two of its first 12 three-pointer attempts in the first half. Only point guard Tyler Tanner and freshman guard Ant Brown Jr. had made threes in the first half. To Eastern Illinois’ credit, it played well and hung in tough despite being down three of its regular starters. Vanderbilt played well defensively throughout the game, but Eastern Illinois made some tough threes to stay within striking distance of the Commodores early on.

Then, Vanderbilt got rolling in the final few minutes of the first half. Vanderbilt finished the final seven minutes of the half on a 18-5 run that opened up a 17-point lead going into halftime and effectively putting the game away. In the second half, Vanderbilt continued to dominate. Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington let his starters play deep into the second half and his starters responded.

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Vanderbilt opened up a lead as big as 44 points as it shut down any chance of Eastern Illinois finding a way back into the game. It was a big night for Vanderbilt forward Sebastian Williams-Adams. Williams-Adams finished the game with 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including his two three-point makes on three attempts. Vanderbilt guard Ace Glass really got things going in the second half.

Glass hit three three-pointers to help him score 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting. And of course, Tanner was a staple in Vanderbilt’s victory. Tanner finished the game with 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting and 2-for-4 from three-point land. As a team, Vanderbilt shot the ball at 61% for the game and went 12-for-28 from the three-point line.

Vanderbilt really got better defensively as the game went on. The Commodores allowed Eastern Illinois to shoot just a little over 30% in the second half and only one of seven from beyond the arc. The Commodores won the rebound battle as expected 36-23. Up next, Vanderbilt will look to have a better start to its game Friday night.

The Commodores take on UCF in Memorial Gymnasium to finish off the home-and-home series the two teams started in 2025. Vanderbilt beat UCF in Orlando 105-93 last season. Graham Baakko is a writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI, primarily covering football, basketball and baseball. Graham is a recent graduate from the University of Alabama, where he wrote for The Crimson White, WVUA-FM, WVUA 23 as he covered a variety of Crimson Tide sports.

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He also covered South Carolina athletics as a sportswriting intern for GamecockCentral.