Vanderbilt Baseball Falls to Nebraska in Desert Invitational

Vanderbilt's baseball team suffered a 6-4 loss to No. 24 Nebraska in the Desert Invitational on Saturday night. Despite an early lead, the Commodores struggled to generate offense, while Nebraska's Gabe Swansen had a dominant performance, driving in all six of his team's runs.

Vanderbilt baseball dropped to 1-1 on Saturday night, falling 6-4 to the No. 24 ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Desert Invitational . The Commodores offense struggled to maintain its momentum after a strong start. RJ Austin got things going for Vanderbilt with a home run in the bottom of the first inning. Colin Barczi followed with an RBI double, putting the team at 3-2 down going into the second inning. However, Vanderbilt could only manage two more runs for the remainder of the game.

On the Nebraska side, left fielder Gabe Swansen had a career night, driving in all six of the Cornhuskers' runs. He finished with 6 RBIs, including a pair of doubles and a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. Vanderbilt starter Ethan McElvain faced difficulties from the first inning, surrendering 6 hits and 4 runs over 2.2 innings pitched. While McElvain struck out 7 batters, his off-speed pitches lost their effectiveness later in the game. Vanderbilt's overall offensive performance was hampered, with 10 strikeouts and only 5 walks throughout the nine innings. Despite the offensive struggles, Vanderbilt's bullpen performed admirably. After McElvain's departure, the relievers allowed only 2 runs over 6.1 innings pitched. Alex Kranzler, Brennan Seiber, and Jakob Schulz combined for 8 strikeouts. Vanderbilt's record now stands at 1-1, while Nebraska improves to 1-1 after their earlier loss to UC Irvine. The Commodores will face UC Irvine in their final game of the Desert Invitational at 1 p.m. tomorrow.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vanderbilt Baseball Nebraska Desert Invitational Gabe Swansen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert Explores Brutal Crime in the Mojave DesertA three-part documentary series from ABC News Studios, 'Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert,' explores a shocking crime in Newport Beach, California, that quickly became a cat-and-mouse story in the Mojave Desert. In 2012, medical marijuana dispensary owner Michael S. was kidnapped along with his roommate, Mary Barnes, by two masked men who demanded a $1 million ransom. The men tortured Michael before taking both hostages to the desert, where Barnes managed to escape and alert authorities. The series investigates the crime, the victims, and the hunt for the perpetrators.

Read more »

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Guard Granted Additional Year of EligibilityCommodores Guard Madison Greene received good news regarding her time as a Commodore.

Read more »

Vanderbilt fans storm court as Commodores upset No. 6 Tennessee 76-75Jason Edwards scored 18 points as Vanderbilt held off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75 for the Commodores’ second straight win

Read more »

Vanderbilt fined $250,000 by SEC for allowing fans to storm court after victory over TennesseeVanderbilt was fined $250,000 by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday for allowing fans to storm the court Saturday in celebration of a 75-75 victory over No. 6 Tennessee. Vanderbilt was penalized for a second offense under the conference’s revised access to competition area policy.

Read more »

Tennessee Women's College Basketball Needs to Shake Off Vanderbilt Loss QuicklyTennessee's women's college basketball team needs to shake off the Vanderbilt loss quickly.

Read more »

Vanderbilt visits Nelson and No. 4 AlabamaNo. 4 Alabama hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Grant Nelson scored 25 points in Alabama's 102-97 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats. Tuesday's meeting is the first this season for the teams. Alabama is 4-1 against the SEC, and Vanderbilt is 3-2 against conference opponents.

Read more »