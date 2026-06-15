Vandalism of Mural Honoring Fallen Chicago Police Officers Prompts Authorities to Seek Information

A mural honoring three fallen Chicago police officers on the city's Southwest Side was defaced with graffiti Monday, prompting authorities to seek information about those responsible. The vandalism occurred in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Cook County Crime Stoppers.

A mural honoring fallen Chicago police officers Luis Huesca, Andrés Vásquez Lasso and Enrique Martinez was vandalized with graffiti Monday in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road on the city's Southwest Side.

Authorities have not released information about any suspects, and no arrests have been made. Local officials, including Ald. Jim Gardiner and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, condemned the vandalism. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-535-STOP (7867) or online at CPDTIP.com. A mural honoring three fallen Chicago police officers on the city's Southwest Side was defaced with graffiti Monday, prompting authorities to seek information about those responsible. The vandalism occurred in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Cook County Crime Stoppers.

The act of vandalism damaged a memorial created to pay tribute to the sacrifice and service of a fallen member of law enforcement and has deeply impacted the officers, family members and community members who view the mural as a symbol of remembrance and respect. Authorities have not released information about any suspects or said how many people may have been involved. No arrests have been announced





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Chicago Police Officers Mural Graffiti Vandalism Authorities Ald. Jim Gardiner Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza Cook County Crime Stoppers Rewards Information Arrests Memorial Sacrifice Service Law Enforcement Community Members Symbol Of Remembrance And Respect Video Identifying Defaced

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