Vandalism at Mission Concepción Convento

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park officials are seeking public help after a recent vandalism incident at Mission Concepción. Large boulders were thrown through the wooden door, causing damage to the convento and its surroundings. Monitoring devices were also stolen.

Moreover, the vandals proceeded to steal monitoring devices specifically designed to measure moisture levels within the historic building. The National Park Service is urging anyone with information about this incident to contact their Investigation Services Branch tip line. Individuals can reach the tip line by calling or texting 888-653-0009





