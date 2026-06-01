Vandal Savage Takes the Throne as Gotham's Most Atrocious Villain

Joker's throne has been abdicated, and Vandal Savage is taking his place as Gotham's most atrocious villain. With the Prime DC universe's ongoing Batman run, Vandal Savage has been a constant thorn in the side of Batman and the Bat-Family. The solicitation for Batman #10 hints at a darker night for the Bat-Family, but also sets the stage for Batman to show Vandal Savage what he's made of.

Joker 's throne has been abdicated since the epic DC K.O. event, and the new Gotham City Police Commissioner has stolen it for himself. In the Prime DC universe, Joker is no longer a villain (for now, at least).

He's suspended in a fluid tank and has supposedly been treated by the Crown of Storms, a device designed by Dr. Annika Zeller to regulate emotions for rehabilitative purposes. If legitimately successful, Joker will effectively be sane. That might not forecast that he will become a do-gooder, necessarily, but there's a greater opportunity for another villain to fill that vacuum, and the immortal Vandal Savage is vying for that seat with every act against Batman and the Bat-Family.

As of Batman #10, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage will have solidified himself as Gotham's most atrocious villain. The solicitation for Batman #10 reads as follows: ONE DARK NIGHT CAN'T KEEP THE BATMAN DOWN! The GCPD's Operation Peregrine struck a deep blow to the heart of the Bat-Family. But while Savage and his TUCOs celebrate their victory, Batman is about to set the record straight.

He knows how to take a punch. He knows how to get back up. And he's about to show Vandal Savage, the Minotaur, and anyone else who threatens Gotham City exactly what they're messing with. Superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their triumphant run with the best character in comics!

The most Joker-esque that Savage has been so far is in this upcoming issue, where he observes Wayne Manor reduced to rubble in a sea of flames (after Batman and Robin purposefully blew it up at the end of Batman #9) and laughs maniacally. Still, he's been a threat to Batman and the Bat-Family basically since issue #1, and it will be interesting to see how he and his TUCO squads' assault will escalate as the run goes on.

Vandal Savage, the new Gotham City Police Commissioner, has been vying for the seat of Gotham's most atrocious villain since the start of the Prime DC universe's ongoing Batman run. He's been a constant thorn in the side of Batman and the Bat-Family, and his actions will only become more egregious as the run progresses.

The solicitation for Batman #10 hints at a darker night for the Bat-Family, but also sets the stage for Batman to show Vandal Savage what he's made of. With Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez at the helm, this run has been a game-changer for the character of Batman, and it will be interesting to see how Vandal Savage fits into the larger narrative.





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