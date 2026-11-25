Vancouver police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Sohlman after reports he traded drugs, vapes and gift cards for sex with underage girls. He was allegedly caught waiting at a middle school. Probe spans WA and OR.

Vancouver police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Sohlman after reports he traded drugs, vapes and gift cards for sex with underage girls. He was allegedly caught waiting at a middle school.

Probe spans WA and OR. Vancouver police are asking possible victims in Washington and Oregon to come forward after detectives arrested a 38-year-old man in June. Police are investigating reports that he exchanged drugs, vapes, gift cards and other items for sex with underage girls. Police said Thursday that investigators found evidence that Samuel David Sohlman had been in contact with underage girls in both states.

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Detectives believe there may be more victims. Vancouver police received a complaint on June 15, 2026. Detectives said they identified multiple underage victims and named Sohlman as the suspect. On June 18, detectives with the Children’s Justice Center and Special Investigations Unit arrested Sohlman in a Vancouver middle school parking lot.

Police said he was waiting to meet an underage girl. Body camera footage shows the arrest. Vancouver police public affairs manager Kim Kapp said school was out for the summer. Police booked Sohlman into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, third-degree rape of a child, luring, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

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Kapp said he has been in jail since the June arrest. Kapp told KATU that Sohlman used social media to contact girls. She said detectives served multiple search warrants and spent time reviewing digital evidence.

“And over the course of processing that evidence and going through it, they've identified multiple victims, including some victims in Oregon,” Kapp said. Oregon court records show two felony convictions in 2021 In a separate Lane County case, Sohlman pleaded guilty in September 2021 to third-degree sodomy and purchasing sex with a minor, according to a court judgment reviewed by KATU. Both counts stemmed from conduct in June 2020.

The judge imposed a 19-month prison sentence and 36 months of post-prison supervision on each count. The judgment allows credit for time served. The amount of time Sohlman spent in prison remains unconfirmed. In a Multnomah County case filed in 2011, Sohlman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

The court dismissed a second count of second-degree sexual abuse and charges of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 and luring a minor. The court sentenced Sohlman to 20 days in jail and two years of probation. It also ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service, register as a sex offender and undergo treatment. Vancouver police public affairs manager Kim Kapp told KATU that Sohlman primarily used social media to communicate with girls.

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She said the reach of those apps is one reason investigators believe there could be more victims.

“So for parents, it's really important to know again who your kids talking to and what are they talking about,” Kapp said. Kapp encouraged parents to learn how their children’s apps work and talk with them about what to do if an adult or someone they don’t know turns a conversation sexual. She said young people should tell a trusted adult right away.

“It's just too easy to get caught up in that and we see it far too often in law enforcement,” Kapp said. Kapp also urged parents to contact detectives if they find messages that suggest Sohlman may have been in touch with their child.

Anyone in the Vancouver area who had contact with Sohlman or has information about a juvenile he may have contacted can reach Detective Christian Stromme atALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to CausewayOrange Beach public works director gets probation, suspended sentence in sting caseHatch Fairhope has opened in a renovated 1925 former school, turning the long-closed K-1 Center into a tech and entrepreneurship hub. Nine years and nearly $9M later, it is already drawing founders from across the US.