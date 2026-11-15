Vancouver Canucks vs Vegas Golden Knights Preview: Lineup Changes and Betting Insights

The Vancouver Canucks seek to end a seven-game losing streak against the Vegas Golden Knights, featuring lineup shuffles and fresh goalteNder Levi Merilainen starting for Vancouver.

Squad News and Roster Moves

Goaltending and Recent Performance

Levi Merilainen is projected to start in net for Vancouver against the Golden Knights. Although Kevin Lankinen was observed in the starter's crease during practice, Merilainen, a twenty-four-year-old netminder, was the first to leave the ice, signaling his status as the opening night goalie. Merilainen has struggled recently, posting a three point nine five goals against average and an eight hundred fifty four save percentage over his last ten appearances. The Canucks have endured a difficult period, losing nine of their last ten games and averaging only two point four goals per game during that span. Their last outing saw them fall five to one to the Recent York Rangers, with Elias Pettersson scoring the solitary goal for Vancouver.

Also read Glenn Gawdin scores first two NHL goals to propel Rangers in blowout over Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights Outlook

The visiting Vegas Golden Knights enter this contest as heavy favorites, holding a dominant head-to-head record with eight straight wins over the Canucks and nine victories in the last ten meetings. Vegas as well comes off a recent loss to the Nashville Predators,a two-point overtime defeat where goalie Adin Hill recorded thirty saves and a point nine thirty-eight save percentage. The Knights have been more competitive recently, posting five wins and two losses in their last ten games. Adin Hill has been a standout performer for Vegas, maintaining a two point six four goals against average and a point nine zero eight save percentage. Key offensive contributors include Mitchell Marner,who leads the team with twelve points in the last ten games and Tomas Hertl, who has added nine points.

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Betting Market and Statistical Predictions

Market analysts have established the Golden Knights as overwhelming favorites with moneyline odds reflecting an eighty one percent probability of victory. The puck line is set at one point five goals in Vegas favor. oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring affair, with the total goals line set at six point five. Statistical trends support an under bet, as the line has not been covered in the last three meetings between these teams or in six of the last ten games for both franchises. Elias Pettersson is also a focus for player props, with some analysts backing him to fall short of one and a half shots on goal, given that he has missed this mark in sixteen of his last twenty games. the game is scheduled for early Monday morning in Las Vegas, with the Golden Knights looking to extend their dominance over their Northwest rivals.