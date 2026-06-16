Vance warns left-wing political rhetoric fueling violence after FBI foils alleged White House UFC terror plot

JD Vance calls out left-wing violence after FBI disrupts alleged terror plot targeting the White House UFC event with explosive drones and a sniper team.

Trans actor Elliot Page argues 'healthy masculinity' is rejecting expectation to 'shut down'UFO investigator says Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' captures truth behind whistleblower testimonyNew York Times probes Nicholas Kristof columns after report he failed to disclose campaign donor connectionsEx-MSNBC host Joy Reid curses 'orange a--hole' Trump, calls Bari Weiss a 'zealot' in 'Rise Up' speechCounter-UFC ‘Rise Up, Sing Out’ event mocked as ‘cringe’ after viral backlashStanford University graduates protest Google CEO speech, triggering mass walkout and waving Palestine flagsVance says Trump administration's key objectives have been reached in US-Iran deal North Carolina student wins $95K after school accused her of vandalizing spirit rock with Charlie Kirk tributeFox News Highlights - June 15th, 2026Joy Reid calls out 'orange a--hole' Donald Trump and 'zealot' Bari WeissCraig Carton on Jalen Brunson being the face of the league | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Jalen Brunson SLAYS Victor Wembanyama En Route To HISTORIC Knicks Championship | Don't @ Me w/ Dan DakichESPN host Stephen A. Smith says Trump an 'upgrade' from BidenJonathan Capehart mocks White House UFC fight as 'cage fighting' comes to South LawnFox News Highlights - June 12th, 2026Vice President JD Vance reacts to the FBI's disruption of an alleged explosive-drone plot targeting the White House UFC event.

Vance discusses the dangers of escalating political rhetoric, the importance of federal law enforcement and expresses concern about the terror plot's intent to target supporters. He also touches on the Iran deal and his new book, 'Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith', detailing his spiritual journey.called out left-wing violence and urged Americans to"tone down" political vitriol during a"Fox & Friends" appearance Tuesday, reacting to a foiled multi-stage terror plot intended to target the White House UFC Freedom 250 event over the weekend.

"Unfortunately… this is what happens when people turn the rhetoric up so loud that disagreeing with somebody is a cause for violence. That's the place that we've come to, unfortunately, with too much of our political rhetoric.

" MAJORITY OF DEMOCRATS SAY 'EXTREMIST POLITICAL RHETORIC' CONTRIBUTED TO CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: POLL "We've got to tell everybody to tone it down, and I hate to say this, but it's true... you see more political violence and violent rhetoric coming from the left than the right these days. Everybody has a role to cut this stuff out, but I think a lot ofin Washington have got to look themselves in the mirror and say, 'Why is so much of this political violence coming from our side of the spectrum?

' Maybe they can do something different. "Vance thanked God that authorities were ultimately able to thwart the alleged attack and prevent what he called a"terrible tragedy. " "It goes to show why we have so much appreciation for the guys who keep us safe and for federal law enforcement, because these are the types of attacks that they're preventing every single day," he said.

The UFC Freedom 250 fights took place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 15 in Washington, D.C.

"We're all focused on the job in front of us," he said with a smile, reacting to President Trump's suggestion that a Vance-Rubio ticket would be"very unbeatable. " "I think the president loves to stir the pot a little bit... but, fundamentally, I think Marco, me, the entire Cabinet, we're just focused on doing a good job," Vance continued.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fox News Media Fox Friends Fox News Flash Terrorism Jd Vance Fbi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FBI disrupts alleged explosive-drone plot targeting White House UFC event, officials sayThe FBI and partners disrupted an alleged plot targeting the UFC Freedom 250 event in Washington, D.C., with five people now in custody across multiple states.

Read more »

FBI Thwarts Alleged Drone and Sniper Terror Plot Targeting White House UFC EventFederal authorities arrested five suspects in a foiled multi-phase terror attack planned for the White House South Lawn during a UFC event. The plot involved explosive drones and a sniper team aimed at causing mass casualties among attendees.

Read more »

FBI Disrupts Alleged Explosive-Drone Plot Targeting White House, Trump's Endorsement Power Faces TestsThe FBI has disrupted an alleged plot to target the White House with an explosive drone during a UFC event, while Trump's endorsement power faces crucial tests in closely watched GOP runoff elections.

Read more »

FBI foiled alleged plot to attack White House UFC event, Kash Patel saysThe FBI director said in a post on X that “multiple individuals are now in custody.”

Read more »