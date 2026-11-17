In his first TV interview since the midterms, in which Vance said Republicans got “shellacked,” he pledged the administration won’t allow the Iran war to be “even a two-year commitment.”

JD Vance on Monday said he and President Donald Trump are totally aligned on the war in Iran after the vice president“And I think there’s no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration.

Now, politically, yes, and I think the president himself has absolutely said this as well, there was a political cost: the higher gas prices, the higher energy prices. ” Vance, a potential 2028 presidential contender, also argued that other factors have also contributed to higher fuel prices, including what he described as a lack of investment in American energy infrastructure in recent decades.

Also read JD Vance Blames Iran War for GOP Midterm Loss as Nuclear Goal Achieved

It was part of a broader theme he echoed throughout the interview, doubling down on what he dubbed “economic nationalism,” and calling to re-shore factories as a response to the election results.

“Now we got shellacked, of course we did, and I do think that we have to take messages from that,” Vance said. “But the message that we have to take from that is that the American people want prosperity, they want freedom, they want sovereignty within their own country, and they want us to do more of the good things that we’ve done, and they also want us to recognize that there is some economic pain out there in the United States of America.

” “But the way that you deal with that economic pain, it’s not by opening the border, it’s not by giving up on American sovereignty, and it’s sure as hell not by shipping more American factories and more American jobs overseas,” he continued.

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“It’s doubling down on economic nationalism and bringing prosperity to the homeland. ” Immediately after Democrats routed Republicans in the midterm elections — the party’s strongest electoral performance since just after the Watergate scandal —“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he wrote on X, seemingly to Republicans who have more forcefully backed the war.

“Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.

” Trump later told reporters he thought Vance’s analysis was correct, but added that his vice president “should have made one other statement … If you had it to do again, would you do it again? The answer is yes. ”he was taking Vance off of Iran peace negotiations, asking him to instead redouble his focus on alleged government benefits fraud.

In his Fox News interview, Vance confidently pledged that the administration is “not going to allow” the war to become “even a two-year commitment.

” Trump and senior administration officials said at the onset of the conflict, which began Feb. 28, that it would be wrapped up within “But my prediction, Laura, is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely, and what I feel quite confident about the president of the United States, and again, there’s no daylight here, is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war,” Vance said.

“And the people who want it to become a forever war, they can attack me all they want to because we signed up to not do this, we told the American people we would do no more forever wars. ” “Yes, the president felt he had to destroy the nuclear program, and yes, the Iranian nuclear program is a threat to the United States of America,” Vance continued.

“But we are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment. ” The vice president said he hasn’t made up his mind on running for president in 2028 but said a decision will come “sometime next year.

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”, Vance said the core issue at play isn’t whether he had a relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset — which Vance said the administration was not sure of — but was about reindustrializing the U.S., in this case so that the supply chain of the advanced chips needed to fuel the AI boom is more fully contained domestically.

“The main issue is we need to reindustrialize the country and protect our critical technology and our critical infrastructure,” he said. “And the only way to do that is to build more of it in the United States of America and prevent it from falling into the wrong hands. ” Responding to a question about Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich.

, who Vance frequently clashed with on the campaign trail, the vice president expressed hope the two of them and other newly elected Democrats could work together.

“So, I hope Democrats actually try to govern on what they ran on. Because if you look at what they ran on, what do they talk about? Reindustrializing America, lowering energy costs for Americans,” he said.

“They ran on a lot of the themes that Donald Trump ran on in 2024. Let’s work together. ”that stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers after a router issue derailed air traffic control communications as well as a series of other tech outages in recent days. Vance echoed other administration officials in requesting new funding from Congress to modernize the air traffic control system while seeking to assure viewers that these problems were not building up to some larger crisis.

“Yeah, I’ve had a lot of my friends reach out and say, ‘Should we be preparing to build a bunker or to stock up on food and water? ’ And my answer to that is no,” Vance said after Ingrahamrecently pushing citizens to ramp up their emergency preparedness.

“We do not see some crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything. And what we want to do is make sure that we prevent the worst outcomes, but we’re also prepared for the worst outcomes. ”