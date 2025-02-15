U.S. Vice President JD Vance's sharp criticism of European allies on democracy and Ukraine's future at the Munich Security Conference ignited a firestorm of reactions. European leaders grapple with the implications of Vance's remarks as they attempt to navigate a shifting landscape in trans-Atlantic relations.

Europe an leaders reacted to a tough new line from Washington on issues such as democracy and Ukraine's future on Saturday, a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance all but scolded Europe an allies over democracy and raised questions about the U.S. commitment to help Ukraine's defense against Russian forces. Vance's comments at the Munich Security Conference, part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to upend trans-Atlantic conventions, have generated significant tension.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meeting with Vance in Munich, stated that his country desires security guarantees before engaging in any negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy also indicated his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person only after a joint plan is negotiated with U.S. President Donald Trump. Vance's speech, focusing on the retreat of Europe from its core values, particularly regarding free speech and illegal migration, warned that European nations risk losing public support if they fail to swiftly change course. He emphasized that his primary concern regarding Europe is not external threats from Russia, China, or other actors, but rather the internal threat posed by the abandonment of fundamental values shared with the United States. Vance also met with Alice Weidel, co-leader of the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany party, just nine days ahead of a German election. This meeting has drawn criticism, as mainstream German parties, adhering to a long-standing stance against the extreme right, have vowed not to cooperate with the party.





