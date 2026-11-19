New poll data reveals Vice President JD Vance holds higher approval ratings than President Trump among likely Republican voters in early primary states.

A recent survey indicates that Vice President JD Vance holds stronger favorability ratings than President Donald Trump among likely Republican voters in key early presidential primary states. The data directly challenges prevailing narratives that the 2026 midterm election results have weakened Vance's standing within the party base. Instead, the figures suggest a resilient and potentially expanding coalition of support for the Vice President as he positions himself for future political ambitions.

Vance Leads Trump in Primary State Polling

The study was conducted by OnMessage Inc. on behalf of the Combat Antisemitism Movement and surveyed 1,000 likely Republican voters across four critical early primary states. These states include Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina. The results show that 80 percent of these voters view Vance favorably, while only 19 percent view him unfavorably. This creates a net positive rating of +61 points for the Vice President.

Also read JD Vance Can’t Inherit Donald Trump’s MAGA Coalition, Ben Shapiro Says

In direct comparison, President Donald Trump received a 75 percent favorable rating from the same demographic. His unfavorable rating stood at 23 percent, resulting in a net positive score of +52 points. While both leaders remain highly popular, Vance holds a distinct nine-point advantage in net favorability. This metric suggests that the Vice President is currently more popular within the GOP than the current President.

Rejection of Antisemitism in Political Rhetoric

Republicans in the surveyed states clearly reject attempts to link the party with antisemitism, particularly those propagated by specific media figures. The poll highlights significant disapproval ratings for podcasters such as Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, and Candace Owens. This data point underscores a sharp distinction between the mainstream Republican base and fringe voices that have attempted to inject antisemitic rhetoric into political discourse.

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Tucker Carlson's approval rating with this specific group is negative, sitting at -23 points. Specifically, 53 percent of the voters disapprove of him, while only 30 percent approve. Similarly, Nick Fuentes, though less widely recognized by the general public, remains underwater by 12 points. His ratings show 25 percent disapproval against 13 percent approval within this cohort of likely primary voters.

The stance on foreign policy and international relations also favors the Vice President's alignment with traditional GOP positions. When asked about the relationship with Israel, 68 percent of those surveyed expressed support. Only 17 percent viewed the relationship with Israel unfavorably. This overwhelming support indicates that the narrative of growing anti-Israel sentiment causing fractures in the party is not reflected in the primary electorate.

Strategic Shift in Immigration Rhetoric

Vance's political strategy appears to be evolving to broaden his appeal among independent and moderate voters. Observers note that his recent language regarding immigration targets employers who hire unauthorized workers rather than the individuals themselves. This pivot directs criticism toward corporations rather than individual illegal aliens. The approach aims to resonate with business communities and moderates who may find direct attacks on immigrants less tolerable.

This rhetorical adjustment likely stems from the political climate following the 2026 midterms. Vance seems to believe that focusing on corporate hiring practices offers a more viable path to reaching illegal immigration moderates. By shifting the blame to the demand side of the labor market, the Vice President hopes to craft a message that Independents will find more acceptable and less polarizing than previous iterations of immigration policy debates.

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The notion that Vance has damaged his chances for a 2028 presidential run due to midterm results appears to be an artifact of social media echo chambers. The poll data provides no evidence that his standing has deteriorated. On the contrary, his favorability numbers remain robust and exceed those of the party's most prominent figure. This suggests his political skills have allowed him to ascend rapidly from a background of poverty and a broken home to the highest levels of government.

Unlike Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who possesses a smoother political package, or President Trump, who carries immense charismatic star power, Vance relies on a different type of political acumen. He has moved quickly through academia and the business world to reach his current office. The current polling data confirms that this trajectory is resonating with the Republican faithful. There is no indication that critics should count him out of the 2028 presidential race.