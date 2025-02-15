Vance Meets Zelenskyy in Munich to Discuss Ending Russia-Ukraine War

Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich to discuss strategies for ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting followed a controversial 90-minute call between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with both leaders emphasizing the need for a lasting peace while navigating the complexities of international diplomacy.

Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss strategies for ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Vance emphasized the goal of achieving a lasting peace, stating that 'we want the war to come to a close,' and 'we want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a durable, lasting peace, not the kind of peace that's going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road.

' \Zelenskyy also expressed the desire for peace but stressed the need for 'real security guarantees' from the international community. He said they will work together on a plan to 'stop' Russian President Vladimir Putin and finish the war. He highlighted the importance of continued meetings and collaboration to achieve this goal. \Vance's visit to Munich coincided with a number of other significant events. Trump held a 90-minute call with Putin earlier in the week, marking his first major diplomatic move in the conflict. While Trump also spoke with Zelenskyy that day, his decision to prioritize contact with Putin first drew criticism. Vance, however, asserted that military action remains an option if Russia fails to engage in 'good faith' negotiations. He pointed to the U.S.'s economic and military leverage as potential tools to pressure Putin into making concessions. While Trump avoided outlining specific demands for Russia during negotiations, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in Trump and the U.S. for support during the talks, stating he would not meet with Putin until a joint plan with Trump and the EU is in place. The future course of negotiations remains uncertain, with Vance emphasizing the need for open communication and preserving options for a 'responsible close' to the conflict





