The meeting has reignited questions about the vice president’s 2028 aspirations.

JD Vance was spotted in an off-the-record rendezvous with Donald Trump as questions over MAGA’s potential successor loom.recorded meeting at Trump International in January, the U.S. launched airstrikes on Venezuela and imprisoned President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.to testify in a public hearing in front of the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday over his affair with a suspected Chinese spy, military strikes against Iranafter Trump arrived back in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, he said he and Vance simply “spoke a lot” about “general things” over a round of golf.

Their meet-up came as Vance has seemed to take a back seat to Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the lame-duck president weighs his options for a 2028 successor. Rubio was close by the president’s side during his round of talks in Asia, which included a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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“How hot is Marco, right? ” the president said at the ASEAN summit in Manila earlier this month.