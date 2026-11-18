Vice President JD Vance urges Americans to stay calm despite global tech failures, citing no imminent crisis while Google warns of autonomous AI cyberattacks.

Google issued a stark warning to corporate America on Monday regarding the rise of sophisticated cyber threats driven by artificial intelligence. The tech giant released a detailed report highlighting how hackers are now leveraging AI to conduct autonomous attacks across major digital infrastructure. These AI-powered threats are described as highly adaptive, capable of constantly bypassing security patches and automatically writing functional exploits to target online servers.

Despite the severity of Google's findings, the company drew no direct connection between these emerging AI security risks and the recent widespread technological failures that gripped the nation. Federal officials have stated that they have found no evidence that any external actor attacked the systems responsible for the outages. This lack of confirmed malicious intent contrasts sharply with the alarming nature of Google's warning about the future of cyber warfare.

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Vice President JD Vance addressed widespread anxiety on Monday night, telling Americans there is no need to construct bomb shelters or hoard emergency supplies. Speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Vance clarified that while he advises citizens to be generally prepared for any scenario, he does not perceive an immediate, imminent crisis requiring drastic individual action. This statement came just days after a chaotic period involving a global email collapse, a nationwide aviation ground stop, and significant banking system meltdowns.

During the interview, Ingraham pressed the Vice President on whether citizens should begin preparing for a major global catastrophe. Vance acknowledged that many of his friends had contacted him asking if they should build bunkers or stockpile essential items like food and water. He responded by noting that government agencies are taking necessary precautions to prevent worst-case scenarios, but emphasized that the current situation does not warrant panic among the general public.

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Vance specifically dismissed reports suggesting that Pentagon bases were preparing to operate off the grid for ninety days. He characterized such military preparations as standard good governance rather than evidence of an impending collapse. He reiterated that while the administration wants to prevent bad outcomes, they are also equipped to handle them if they occur, advising citizens not to overreact to media narratives.

The aviation chaos that prompted much of the recent fear began when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide grounding for all flights, affecting tens of thousands of travelers. This event marked only the second time in history, since the September 11 attacks, that such a sweeping ground stop has been implemented. Approximately ten thousand flights were disrupted over the weekend, stranding passengers and causing significant logistical nightmares across the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy identified the root cause of the disaster as a faulty router installed by contractor L3Harris Technologies at a remote FAA radio site in Arkansas. This device flooded a network that was still running on obsolete equipment originally built in 2001, which had been scheduled for replacement as early as 2006. Duffy contacted FBI Director Kash Patel to assist in the investigation, and the problematic router has since been secured in a laboratory in Florida.

The ripple effects of the initial network failure extended far beyond aviation, impacting financial institutions and major media organizations. Banks including Chase, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Capital One, Truist, and Bank of America experienced outages that left thousands of customers unable to view balances or transfer cash. United Airlines also delayed departures when pilots lost access to critical weight and balance data required for safe gate operations.

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Additionally, security researchers identified a sweeping cyberattack targeting Optimizely, a web testing service used by major entities such as CNN, the BBC, HSBC, Equifax, and Fox News. Malicious code was found in tools used by 178 organizations to test website layouts, potentially compromising user money and credit card details. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Outlook, Teams, and Copilot services collapsed on Thursday, remaining down for users in 74 countries into the weekend, highlighting the fragility of interconnected global infrastructure.