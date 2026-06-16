Vance describes his 'childless cat ladies' comment as as 'One of the dumbest things I ever said'

Vice President JD Vance labels his 2021 'childless cat ladies' remark 'One of the dumbest things I ever said' in his new book 'Communion,' according to NBC News.

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He notes he and his wife will make decisions after mid-terms. These comments are fueling speculation over who will inherit the America First movement as Trump's second term concludes.reflected on the"childless cat ladies" jab he made while running for U.S. Senate in 2021, characterizing it as"one of the dumbest" remarks he has ever made, according to NBC News.

During a 2021 appearance on"Tucker Carlson Tonight," Vance said,"We're effectively run in this country, via the Democrats ... via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made," and who desire to make the rest of the nation"miserable too.

", then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. , declaring,"The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?

"Vice President JD Vance visits the show"Hannity" with host Sean Hannity at Fox News Channel Studios on June 15, 2026, in New York City. Buttigieg announced in an August 2021 post on X,"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!

The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family," Buttigieg wrote in a September 2021 post on X.Democrat Party "The comment caused two firestorms: the first when I made it, the second years later during a political campaign," he noted.

"It was a boneheaded comment, intentionally provocative rather than illuminating. "According to NBC News, the vice president recognized that the remark was"enraging" and noted that it"had the added effect of distracting from the actual point I wanted to make, which was that our society is becoming pathologically hostile to having kids.

" He indicated that he"could have made that point much more effectively, and with the benefit of showing a little charity to the many Americans who — some for reasons beyond their control —­ don’t have children. "President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance salute during the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheatre in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. on May 25, 2026.

"When I consider the Church’s admonition to respect the dignity of every life, this was a clear moment where I failed," Vance, who is Catholic, noted.





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