Vance Defends Musk Hiring Racist, Attacks EU for Opposing Far-Right

Vice President JD Vance faced heavy criticism this week for defending Elon Musk's decision to rehire a former DOGE tech employee known for racist tweets. Vance also sparked outrage by attacking EU allies at the Munich Security Conference for their efforts to restrict far-right political parties.

Published: Feb. 16, 2025, 11:00 a.m.

DOGE tech Marko Elez, 25, had resigned after The Wall Street Journal reported on his racist tweets. In those tweets, Elez proclaimed himself a proud racist and engaged in anti-India hate speech. When Elon Musk asked 'X' users if DOGE should hire Elez back, Vance was among those who voted yes, despite his wife being the daughter of India immigrants, making his own children half Indian.I obviously disagree with some of Elez's posts, but I don't think stupid social media activty should ruin a kids life.If he's a bad dude or a terrible member of...' If he's a bad dude? There's no 'if' about it when the "dude" is boasting about being a proud racist and engaging in blatant hate speech against the nationality of your own wife and children. Just as there's no "if" KKK and Nazi members are bad dudes. From that Vance went on to speak at the Munich Security Conference. Instead of talking about the Russian Ukraine war and peace talks, Vance vilified E.U. allies for erecting 'firewalls' against extremist far-right parties. VP Vance added that the U.S. may no longer be able to back the E.U. if they don't share the same agenda. While in Munich, Vance met with the leader of the far-right German party 'Alternative for Deutschlnd' (AfD) which Elon Musk has endorsed with the German elections on February 23. Vance's lecturing to the Munich conference was reported as being "blistering," a "brutal ideological assault," "confrontational" and "chastising." While Vance's speech left the audience in stunned and shocked silence, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech was routinely interrupted with applause. Zelensky said there is now a need to create a "armed forces of Europe" which can no longer count on the United States as Vance had just made clear.





JD Vance Elon Musk Racism EU Far-Right Munich Security Conference Ukraine War

