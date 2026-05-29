Vance Casts Doubt on Trump's Endorsement of Iran Ceasefire Deal Amid Tentative Accord

Despite U.S. and Iranian negotiators reaching a tentative agreement to extend a ceasefire and begin nuclear talks, Vice President JD Vance says it is uncertain if President Trump will sign off, as key issues like Iran's enriched uranium and Strait of Hormuz access remain unresolved.

Vice President JD Vance stated that it remains uncertain when or if President Donald Trump will approve a proposed ceasefire agreement with Iran, even though U.S. and Iranian negotiators have tentatively agreed on terms.

According to a U.S. official, the parties agreed on Thursday to extend the three-month-old ceasefire by 60 days and launch new talks concerning Iran's nuclear program. Iran has not yet confirmed any agreement. Speaking to reporters, Vance emphasized the ongoing deliberation over certain language points and the president's final decision. The tentative memorandum of understanding emerges as the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire shows signs of strain, highlighted by a recent incident where Kuwait intercepted missiles launched from Iran.

The agreement stipulates that Iran must remove all mines from the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days and cannot impose tolls on the vital oil transit route, which Iran had effectively closed, inflating global oil prices. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent anticipates oil prices could drop swiftly upon deal finalization.

Additionally, the United States would gradually lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports and ease sanctions to permit increased Iranian oil exports, even as the Treasury Department imposed fresh sanctions on Iran's military oil sales arm. Negotiations during the 60-day ceasefire will address Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile-440.9 kilograms enriched up to 60% purity, a short technical step from weapons-grade levels-and the future of enrichment activities. Vance noted that specifics would be hammered out in subsequent talks.

While potential third-party custodians like Russia or China were mentioned, President Trump expressed discomfort with that idea. Vance framed the war's outcome as a significant long-term setback to Iran's nuclear ambitions, beneficial for U.S. security. Iran insists any deal must also end Israeli military operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah, linking regional developments to the negotiations





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Iran Ceasefire JD Vance Donald Trump Iran Nuclear Deal Strait Of Hormuz U.S. Sanctions Iran Uranium Hezbollah Israel-Lebanon

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