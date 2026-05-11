Vance Blames Iran War for GOP Midterm Losses as Trump Defends Conflict

Vice President JD Vance says the war with Iran caused Republicans to lose the 2026 midterms, while President Trump defends the conflict and new reports say Vance privately accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being wrong on everything.

Vice President JD Vance is blaming the war with Iran for the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections, according to a lengthy social media post he published Wednesday.

Vance Blames Iran War For GOP Losses

Vance wrote, The reason we lost is the war. He added, Everyone knows why we lost and any honest conversation about where we go from here must start here. Democrats regained the majority in both chambers of Congress by flipping dozens of House seats and, as of Thursday night, seven seats in the Senate.

Also read Trump Jr and Vance Criticize Iran War After GOP Midterm Loss

As of Thursday night, Democrats were still waiting to see whether they flipped two more Senate seats in Alaska and Mississippi, or whether Republicans held those states. Kansas was a notable win, where Democrats won a U.S. Senate seat for the first time since the 1930s. President Donald Trump addressed Vance's comments on Wednesday. Trump said, Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little, but short term.

Trump also defended the decision to launch the conflict, saying, But at the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again because long term it's the only answer. You cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. New Fox News voter poll data showed the Iran war was a major issue for voters, particularly in the seven states where Democrats picked up Senate seats.

When asked, Thinking about your vote for Congress, how important to you was the war in Iran, 73 percent of more than 2,000 Texas respondents said it was crucial or a major factor. In Kansas, the poll showed similar numbers, with 73 percent giving the same response. In Michigan, a state Democrats defended, the identical percentage said the war was top of mind. Former White House director of speechwriting Marc Thiessen criticized Vance's post, calling it disloyal to the president.

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While appearing on Fox News, Thiessen said, I did not see Vice President Vance say it was the right thing to do. I did not see him say Donald Trump is one of the most courageous presidents in my lifetime because he took this very difficult political decision and put the country ahead of his own political interests.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Socialists of America said ending the war in Iran is a top priority as dozens of its candidates prepare to assume office, including over half a dozen elected at the federal level. Megan Romer told Fox News Wednesday, So, ending the war with Iran is going to be a primary goal. Democratic control of Congress marks the beginning of a new era of negotiation, according to Hugh Hewitt.

Vance Accuses Netanyahu On Iran War

New reports say Vance privately accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being wrong on everything about the Iran war. The Axios report, dated Nov. 4, comes after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections and Vance publicly blamed the war for the party's defeat while urging President Donald Trump to pursue a negotiated settlement rather than renewed military strikes.

Middle East Institute fellow Natan Sachs said Vance is using the clash with Netanyahu to distance himself from the Iran war without directly criticizing Trump. Sachs said, It allows him to give some distance from the Trump administration, which has just taken a huge electoral beating, but also to position himself in a very different position than President Trump himself without attacking Trump. A GOP advisor described Vance breaking with Donald Trump as a delicate dance.

Vance has also led a faction of senior administration officials urging Trump to negotiate an end to the conflict, warning that the unpopular war could hurt the party. Netanyahu had urged Trump to resume strikes against Iran ahead of the midterms, but Trump held off after endorsing Netanyahu for re-election in Israel. Sachs said Vance's main concern appeared to be the prospect of overthrowing Iran's government after Netanyahu presented Trump with a plan.

Sachs said, Many opposition leaders in Israel, nonetheless, are very skeptical of the idea that you can bring about regime change through an air campaign. He added that such a campaign could have the opposite effect. He said, You may strengthen the regime. As previously reported by Fox News Digital, Vance had also declined to endorse Netanyahu's re-election campaign and criticized Israeli government officials who opposed Trump's efforts to end the Iran war.

The Israeli election further complicated the relationship, Sachs said, leaving Netanyahu's political future uncertain and raising the possibility that Vance could have to work with a different Israeli leader. Sachs said, If Netanyahu is not the leader of Israel, Vance will find himself with another decision to make. Does he continue with a line that is confrontational with a new Israeli leadership, or does he say, Well, it was all Netanyahu, now we can see a different path forward.

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Sachs said, Netanyahu is a very easy target here, both because there are very real differences of opinion, and Netanyahu's role was important, but also because this way he can criticize the war, criticize Netanyahu, and not say any bad word about Trump. Sachs said, I think what's remarkable here is that it is coming out now.

Vance Positions Himself For 2028

And it is part of the fact that about midnight Wednesday, the next presidential campaign in the United States began, and JD Vance is trying to position himself. Vance's postmortem puts a potential 2028 GOP showdown in focus. Separately, the Fox News source text also listed other political headlines from the same period, including a projected win by an ex-Biden official seeking to unseat Mike Lawler in a high-stakes House race.

It noted Gavin Newsom wiping out California's death row in a historic mass commutation and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticizing Vivek Ramaswamy after an Ohio drubbing, saying he is not in tune with blue-collar voters. It also mentioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth demanding 350 billion dollars for the military and firing back at a Democratic impeachment push.

Other items in the source text included the Justice Department launching a criminal probe into a Supreme Court leak that exposed the ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. It said Democrats are divorced from voters as five states back citizen-only voting, bolstering a GOP push, and that House Republicans launched a defense plan to shield Trump from looming Democrat investigations.

It also noted a Democrat dropped out of a race due to health concerns and still won, with the opponent saying, We deserve to know more. Additional headlines included North Korea's fake IT worker scheme taking a dangerous turn, a Mexican judge arrested after U.S. charges him of accepting a 2 million dollar bribe in a case linked to a former Olympian, and Senator Chuck Schumer facing mutiny from newly elected Senate Democrats as the party prepares to seize power.

It also said Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries sidestepped questions on nuking the filibuster and launching an Elon Musk probe after the blue wave. A New Jersey mayor who charged at a resident during a council meeting conceded an election loss, and California legalized fraud along with other bizarre election results, according to the source text. Former First Lady Melania Trump called for an Oleshky ceasefire to be a spark for lasting peace in Ukraine.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the most loyal advisors are those who are most willing to state the truth. Trump defended Hegseth amid an impeachment threat, and the DSA co-chair failed to come up with a number for healthcare policy. A 14-year-old Stevens High School student is recovering after she says she was assaulted by a 17-year-old boy in the cafeteria while staff members watched.

In San Antonio, the News 4 I-Team Waste Watch uncovered the mayor spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to travel with staff members, and an 18-wheeler rollover at the Ackerman Rd exit left a trailer atop a concrete divider, shutting down westbound I-10 between Foster and Ackerman as police, fire and EMS responded late Wednesday.