Vance blames Iran war for GOP midterm losses, says voters must be honest about cost

Vice President JD Vance said the Republican Party lost the midterms because of the war in Iran, urging an honest reckoning as he warned against amnesty proposals and blamed the conflict for costing the GOP the Senate.

Vice President JD Vance broke his silence late Wednesday morning on the blue tsunami that wiped out Republicans across the country on Election Day, blaming the drubbing squarely on the war in Iran.

In a post, Vance said the reason Republicans lost is the war and that the president himself said so last night. Vance also pointed to the cost of losing the Senate for the next six years, telling critics that if they want to argue it was worth it, they should do so. He said anyone pushing amnesty is lying, and that any honest conversation about the party's path forward must start with the war.

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Voters Sought End To Iran War And Lower Costs

According to Vance, many voters who backed President Trump and him in 2024 cast ballots for Democrats in 2026 for four reasons: to end the war with Iran, focus on the cost of living and inflation, put America first, and change the U.S. relationship to Israel. He wrote that our voters showed up and those four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats.

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The vice president highlighted Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy's call for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Iran, saying her recommendation was sound. Vance spent much of the spring leading U.S. negotiators in talks aimed at ending the conflict and reached an ill-fated agreement with Iran to halt the fighting that soon fell apart.

Vance said an unnamed data analyst told him that voters who backed him and Trump in 2024 were angry and would vote for Democrats in the midterms, adding that the analysis looks prophetic now. He wrote that our voters did show up, noting that in Florida the electorate was 9 points more Republican than Democrat, just a couple points worse than 2024.

GOP Turnout Was Not The Main Issue This Time

He added that there were undoubtedly places where the party could have done better on turnout, but the main problem is not turnout. The main problem, he said, is that many people who voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026. Vance also said it is likely the GOP's economic messaging was not sharp enough in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Vance also referenced the war's timeline, noting that Trump launched the war in Iran in late February and pledged at the time that it would last only four to five weeks. It has since stretched into its eighth month, leading to a spike in gas prices, and people have been killed. Addressing frustrated voters, Vance said he remains hopeful about the country.

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Vance Urges Frustrated Voters To Take Action

He told those who are pissed off and want to say I told you so that they are right, they did tell us so, and urged them to take that energy into electing Republicans who share their worldview. To those just pissed at the results, he said they should be and encouraged them to take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.

Vance's comments came after a midterm election that he described as a blue tsunami that completely wiped out Republicans across the country. He said the party must be honest about the impact the war had on their campaigns in order to determine the best path forward.