Vice President JD Vance reports the USDA halted over $6 billion in SNAP fraud, removing thousands of retailers and devices nationwide to protect benefits for eligible Americans.

Vice President JD Vance announced on Thursday that the United States Department of Agriculture has successfully stopped more than $6 billion in suspected food stamp fraud. The administration credited this significant milestone to a rigorous enforcement campaign that removed more than 6,400 retailers from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Simultaneously, the department disabled more than 4,600 illegal point-of-sale devices across the country.

Aggressive Retailer Removal Strategy

The core mechanism for this financial recovery involves a multi-tiered penalty system designed to deter retailers from accepting stolen benefits. Penalties range from temporary removal from the program to permanent disqualification, with additional fines applied to violators. This approach ensures that stores attempting to exploit the system face severe economic consequences for their actions.

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This figure represents a notable increase from the more than $5.8 billion reported just two months prior. During that previous reporting period, the USDA had disqualified or suspended nearly 6,000 retailers and blocked more than 2,000 illegal devices. The accelerated pace of enforcement suggests a sharpened focus on identifying and eliminating fraudulent operations.

Targeted Operations in Major Cities

Enforcement efforts have been particularly intense in densely populated urban areas, including New York City. The USDA deployed undercover investigators into all five boroughs to identify illicit transactions. This targeted sweep resulted in enforcement actions against 170 retailers, the majority of which were identified as bodegas and convenience stores.

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A nationwide surge began on September 1 and involved collaboration across 13 U.S. attorney's offices. The Justice Department, the USDA, and the department's inspector general coordinated efforts that led to more than 40 defendants and nearly $42 million in recovered food stamp fraud. Utah's attorney general's office also participated in these coordinated legal actions.

Major Cases and Federal Prosecutions

The largest single case centers on two store operators in Chicago who are accused of running thousands of fraudulent transactions. Prosecutors allege these individuals used stolen benefit account information to commit theft. The alleged loss in this specific case amounts to about $29.7 million, representing a significant portion of the total recovered funds.

Other major operations include cases involving thefts of roughly $4.4 million and $1.09 million. In Illinois, a store owner faced six counts on Friday, including food stamp fraud, theft of public money, aggravated identity theft, and access device fraud. These charges highlight the complexity of the crimes and the involvement of stolen personal data.

Leadership and Future Outlook

Vice President Vance chairs the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a body established under President Donald Trump. The benefits generated by these actions are intended for Americans who need them, rather than fraudsters. The administration maintains that continued vigilance is essential to maintaining the integrity of the program.