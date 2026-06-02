Vance and Rubio Lead Early 2028 Presidential Speculation, According to Washington Post Rankings

The Washington Post's ranking of potential 2028 presidential candidates places Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the forefront for Republicans, while Democrats boast a deep bench of governors. Experts analyze the top-heavy GOP field, the influence of Donald Trump, and the large, diverse Democratic slate that includes figures like Pete Buttigieg, Gretchen Whitmer, and Mark Kelly, as early polling shows a tight contest.

by CORY SMITH | The National News Desk The 2028 presidential election cycle won't rev up until after this fall's midterm elections, but that isn't stopping speculation over who might run.

The Washington Post published new rankings of potential presidential candidates, with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the way. According to experts, the Republican field is relatively top-heavy compared with the Democratic side. Either Vance or Rubio is likely to be the front-runner for the GOP, though analysts don't expect them to run against each other directly.

Both Vance and Rubio have their political fortunes tied to President Donald Trump, and experts noted that either could pay the price in 2028 if voters see the current administration as a failure. That risk is present, and Democrats already see 2028 as an opportunity, expecting a large field of candidates, especially if they perform well in the midterms. Analysts highlighted that the Democrats' bench is deepest with their governors.

The interesting dynamic on the Democratic side is the inside-the-Beltway versus the governors, and there is more talent in the governor's lane than in the congressional lane. Below the first tier on the Republican side, The Post listed Nikki Haley, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Texas Sen.

Ted Cruz, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even Donald Trump Jr. as middle-of-the-pack candidates. On the Democratic side, The Post offered a long list of middle-of-the-pack contenders: former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Gov.

JB Pritzker, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, and numerous senators including Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Jon Ossoff or Raphael Warnock of Georgia, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, and Ruben Gallego of Arizona. The Post mentioned Tucker Carlson or another media celebrity as a dark horse on the Republican side.

Similarly, they mentioned ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith or another celebrity as a dark horse on the Democratic side, along with former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and some House lawmakers, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or California Rep. Ro Khanna. Recent polling from Emerson shows Vance and Rubio neck and neck as top contenders for the Republican nomination, each with just over a third of the support.

DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Haley were next, both tied at 5% support. Fifteen percent of respondents were undecided about the Republican candidates. On the Democratic side, Buttigieg led the field in the Emerson poll with 18% support, followed by Newsom, Ocasio-Cortez, Shapiro, Harris and Beshear. Some analysts were surprised by the inclusion of certain figures in the top tier, such as Sen.

Mark Kelly, because he is not on many people's radar. Kelly, a former astronaut from a swing state, has drawn Trump's attention in the past. Expectations are that many officials on The Post's ranking will eventually enter the 2028 race. On the Republican side, Donald Trump is expected to remain a dominant force, though a battle could emerge between those who favor a more isolationist approach and those who support a traditional international role.

Some analysts suggest an opportunity could arise for a Republican not tightly tied to the administration if the midterms and the coming years go poorly for Trump. Additionally, it is suggested that Rubio might let Vance carry the banner in a difficult election cycle, preserving his own political capital for a future run. Regarding Democrats, former Vice President Kamala Harris is considered a top-tier contender in The Post's ranking, but there is doubt about whether she will run again.

The field is large and competitive, with governors seen as particularly strong candidates. Ultimately, the 2028 race remains speculative, with both parties facing internal dynamics and external pressures. The Washington Post's comprehensive list covers a wide spectrum of potential candidates, from established figures to darkhorse possibilities, reflecting the uncertainty and fluidity of the political landscape years before the election





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2028 Election JD Vance Marco Rubio Donald Trump Republican Candidates Democratic Candidates Washington Post Ranking Pete Buttigieg Gretchen Whitmer Mark Kelly Presidential Speculation

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