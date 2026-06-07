Vance and Harris Lead 2028 Presidential Polls; Rubio and Vance Ticket Praised

A recent poll has revealed Vice President JD Vance and former Vice President Kamala Harris as early front-runners in the 2028 presidential race. While Harris maintains a strong lead among Democrats, Vance's support, combined with that of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Donald Trump Jr., gives him a dominant majority among Republicans. Political strategist Karl Rove has praised a potential Vance-Rubio ticket, while Harris has not ruled out another presidential run.

A recent poll has shed light on the potential 2028 presidential race , with Vice President JD Vance (R) and former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) leading their respective parties.

Harris maintains a strong lead among Democrats with 37 percent, followed by California Governor Gavin Newsom at 22.7 percent. On the Republican side, Vance is ahead with 38 percent, trailed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 18 percent and Donald Trump Jr. at 10 percent.

However, if Rubio and Don Jr.'s support is added to Vance's, he would start with a dominant majority of 66 percent among Republicans. Political strategist Karl Rove has praised a potential 2028 Republican ticket of Vance and Rubio, stating that their combined talents and relationship would make them a formidable pair against the 'low IQ people' on the other side.

Meanwhile, Harris has not ruled out a 2028 presidential run, with a February poll showing her leading the Democratic field with 27.5 percent support





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2028 Presidential Race JD Vance Kamala Harris Marco Rubio Donald Trump Jr.

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