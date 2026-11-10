Van Valkenburg Takes New Role Overseeing UMPG Nashville Creative Direction

Van Valkenburg will oversee management and creative direction of UMPG Nashville, leading talent signings, songwriter development and catalog opportunities in Nashville.

Van Valkenburg is taking on a new position that will oversee the management and creative direction of UMPG Nashville. In this role, Van Valkenburg will lead the company in identifying, signing and developing rising talent while supporting its roster of songwriters, artists and producers.

UMPG Nashville will also benefit from Van Valkenburg's continued work deepening the company's relationships throughout Nashville's creative community. The appointment also includes a mandate to expand opportunities for the company's songwriters and catalogs.

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Van Valkenburg's Role Overseeing UMPG Nashville Creative Direction

Van Valkenburg most recently served as executive vp of creative at Sony Music Publishing Nashville. Promoted to that role in 2021, Van Valkenburg oversaw A&R strategy, songwriter development and creative opportunities for the company's roster of songwriters and writer-artists.

Van Valkenburg has led the creative efforts at Sony Music Publishing Nashville since 2015 and previously served as senior vp of creative there. That long tenure gave Van Valkenburg direct responsibility for shaping the label's writer and artist pipeline.

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Van Valkenburg began a music publishing career at EMI Music Publishing in 2006. Van Valkenburg joined the EMI Music Publishing A&R team as creative manager in 2008 and became creative director at Sony/ATV in 2012.

Career Milestones and Artist Relationships Behind the Appointment

Van Valkenburg has signed and championed top songwriters, including an ASCAP songwriter of the year winner. Van Valkenburg has also been involved in the careers of writers and artists including Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge, Charlie Worsham, Guy Clark and Johnnyswim.

Beyond the studio and the writing room, Van Valkenburg serves on the CMA board of directors. Van Valkenburg is also an alumni advisor for Leadership Music, a role that connects the appointee with the wider Nashville music community.

Tomlinson's Leadership and Industry Track Record at UMPG Nashville

Tomlinson has served as Chairman/CEO of UMPG Nashville since 2019. During more than four decades in the music industry, Tomlinson has played a key role in guiding the careers of artists including Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn and Kelsea Ballerini.

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Tomlinson has also championed songwriters throughout his career. Tomlinson received the CMA songwriter advocate award in 2024 and Belmont University's Robert E. Mulloy award of excellence in 2016.

Before leading UMPG Nashville, Tomlinson served as president/CEO of Sony/ATV Nashville from 2005 to 2019 after joining the company in 2002. Prior to Sony/ATV, Tomlinson spent 15 years at Acuff-Rose, where Tomlinson rose to the role of executive vp. Tomlinson also previously led the Nashville division of Fame Music Publishing.