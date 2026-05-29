Van Le, candidate for San Jose City Council District 7, answers the Mercury News primary questionnaire

Le: ‘As an elected official, I have focused on improving educational outcomes and expanding access to critical support services for students and families’

Ahead of the June primary election, the Bay Area News Group compiled a list of questions to pose to the candidates for San Jose City Council District 7.

You can find the full questionnaire below. Questionnaires may have been edited for spelling, grammar, length and clarity. Current job title: Small business owner and insurance professional; Trustee and Board President, East Side Union High School DistrictOther political positions held: East Side Union High School District Board of Trustees since 2014, Board President multiple times, including in 2015 and 2021. If you’ve held elective office before, how has your work directly improved the quality of your constituents’ lives?

As an elected official, I have focused on improving educational outcomes and expanding access to critical support services for students and families, especially in communities with high numbers of English learners and first-generation students. I supported programs that increased career readiness opportunities, expanded access to social workers and wellness services, and strengthened partnerships between schools and community organizations.

I also worked to improve transparency and responsiveness in local institutions, helping connect families, particularly in immigrant and working-class communities, to the resources they need.1. Public safety and neighborhood conditions, including illegal dumping, property crime, and slow response times for non-emergency calls in a city with one of the lowest police staffing levels per capita in the nation. 2. Housing affordability, with more than half of District 7 residents renting and facing rising costs. 3.

Economic opportunity and workforce development for working families and small businesses. I am uniquely positioned to address these challenges because of my experience working directly with schools, families, and community institutions in District 7, as well as my background working with the City of San José and the Redevelopment Agency.

As a small business owner, I understand the financial pressures facing working families and local businesses in a district where incomes are lower than other parts of the city but costs continue to rise. District 7 is one of the most diverse districts in San José, with a large immigrant and refugee population and a high concentration of working families and renters.

More than half of residents are renters, and many households are multigenerational, meaning rising housing costs and economic pressures are felt more directly here than in other parts of the city. Public safety concerns are also closely tied to quality-of-life issues such as illegal dumping, neighborhood conditions, and consistent city services.

San José has among the lowest police staffing levels of any major U.S. city, and that resource gap is felt most in neighborhoods like District 7, where residents experience slower response times for quality-of-life issues. I bring a combination of government experience, small business ownership, and deep community roots in District 7. I have worked inside city government, served in elected office for over a decade, and built a small business serving local families.

That combination allows me to understand how policies are created, implemented, and experienced by residents. What committee or board would you most like to lead, if given the opportunity? And how would that position serve your constituents? I would be most interested in serving in a leadership role focused on housing, economic development, or public safety, which are the issues most directly impacting District 7 residents.

San Jose is now close to finalizing its third four-year review of its Envision 2040 General Plan, the details of which will shape the city’s future development path. What priorities would you like to see in this revised general plan?

I would be most interested in serving in a leadership role focused on housing, economic development, or public safety, which are the issues most directly impacting District 7 residents What solutions do you support to reduce housing costs in San Jose? How are they any different than ones that have already been tried and have failed? With more than half of District 7 residents renting, housing affordability is one of the most urgent issues facing the community.

I support increasing housing supply at all income levels, streamlining permitting, and ensuring that new developments include meaningful affordability. San Jose has placed a 2% hotel tax increase on the June ballot. Do you support that tax? Why or why not?

I am open to the hotel tax increase if the revenue is clearly tied to measurable outcomes, such as addressing homelessness and supporting economic development, with strong accountability. Renters make up a significant portion of District 7, and many are at risk of displacement due to rising costs. I support stronger tenant protections, increased housing supply, and policies that help keep families in their homes and communities. Is PG&E serving San Jose residents well?

If not, explain what actions you would take to lower energy costs for San Jose ratepayers. Ratepayers in District 7 are facing rising utility costs without consistent improvements in reliability. I support stronger oversight, increased accountability, and exploring alternative models to reduce costs and improve service. What actions do you support to tackle homelessness?

How are your policy prescriptions different than what’s already been done? District 7 has been disproportionately impacted by homelessness, particularly along major corridors such as Story Road and Tully Road. I support expanding shelter and interim housing, increasing access to mental health and addiction services, and focusing on measurable outcomes that move people into permanent housing.

District 7 commuters rely heavily on driving and face congestion on major corridors like Story Road and Tully Road, with fewer transit options than other parts of the city. San Jose is facing a $56 million budget shortfall. With property and sales tax revenue growth slowing and labor costs rising, how should the city balance its budget? What specific programs or services would you cut?

What contracts, if any, would you renegotiate? San José must address its budget shortfall through fiscal discipline and prioritization of essential services, including public safety and neighborhood services that directly impact District 7. San Jose PD spent more than $71 million in overtime last year. This year, it is on track to surpass its personnel services budget once again.

What financial cuts or reforms will you demand of SJPD, if any? San José has one of the lowest police staffing levels of any major city in the country, with roughly half the national average of officers per resident. The city must address rising overtime costs through improved staffing strategies and accountability while maintaining strong public safety services.

San Jose PD has an exceptional record closing murder cases, and the city has a low violent crime rate relative to many other big U.S. cities. But in what ways could SJPD better serve your district? SJPD can improve by strengthening community policing, building trust, and ensuring consistent service across all neighborhoods, including those that have historically felt underserved. The biggest public safety issues in District 7 are not just violent crime, but property crime, illegal dumping, and neighborhood conditions.

” Explain your position on San Jose’s policy to cite and arrest homeless residents who repeatedly refuse shelter. Homelessness and public safety are closely connected in District 7, where encampments often lead to increased calls for service and community concern. I support their use with clear oversight, transparency, and strong privacy protections. Additional data centers should only be approved if they provide clear community benefits, including jobs, tax revenue, and environmental safeguards.

San Jose office vacancy rate remains stubbornly high post-pandemic. In downtown, offices sit empty and countless retail storefronts are boarded up. What policies would you support to revitalize the city’s downtown core? A strong downtown is critical to the city’s economy, but we must also ensure that investment benefits neighborhoods like District 7 through job creation and small business support.

San Jose is attracting a fraction of Bay Area venture capital. And the city, relative to San Francisco, is weak in attracting seed- and early-stage startups, per overwhelming VC data reports. What should San Jose be doing to attract tech firms, if anything at all? I support reducing barriers, expanding access to capital, and strengthening community-based economic development.

Are you a plaintiff or a defendant in any current civil litigation? Please explain, if yes. Yes. I am involved in one civil matter that is currently pending final settlement execution and is expected to conclude shortly.

Approximately $82,000 raised to date, along with a $20,000 candidate loan and in-kind donation. The campaign goal is $90,000. My supporters expect strong leadership, transparency, and results, and my responsibility is to represent the residents of District 7. What more should we know about you that might inform our board’s judgment of your capacity to serve this district’s constituents?

What sets me apart is not just my experience, but my consistency. I have spent decades serving District 7 through public service, nonprofit work, and direct support to families, students, and small businesses. As a refugee, I understand the challenges many families in this district face, and I bring both lived experience and a record of delivering results. I am prepared to lead on day one and focused on practical solutions that improve people’s daily lives.





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