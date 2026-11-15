Van Hollen Suggests Fetterman May Seek Exit from Democratic Party

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen implied that Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is considering leaving the Democratic Party following Fetterman's criticism of Van Hollen's bid for Senate leadership and his stance on Israel.

Chris Van Hollen has suggested John Fetterman may be "looking for an exit ramp" from the Democratic Party after the Pennsylvania senator criticized his bid for Senate leadership.

On Fox News Sunday, the Maryland Democrat responded after Fetterman said it would be "troubling" if his caucus elected Van Hollen as its leader because of what he described as the senator's hostility toward Israel. Van Hollen defended his positions on Israel and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, arguing that neither foreign governments nor the Donald Trump administration should receive a "blank check" when constitutional or legal principles are at stake.

Also read Schumer or Van Hollen: Which voice will guide the new Democratic Senate?

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran national who was deported from the United States to El Salvador despite a court order that barred his removal there. His case became a major legal battle over President Trump's immigration policies, eventually reaching the Supreme Court, which backed a lower court order requiring the government to facilitate his return to the United States.

Why It Matters Fetterman has increasingly broken with fellow Democrats on Israel and other issues, but has previously rejected suggestions that he plans to become a Republican. Van Hollen's response turns their policy disagreement into a broader political question by openly suggesting his Pennsylvania colleague could be considering a way out of the party.

Advertisement

What To Know Van Hollen Responds To Fetterman Appearing on Fox News Sunday on November 15, Van Hollen began by highlighting an area where he said the two senators could agree.

"First of all, I hope Senator Fetterman will stay true to his economic populist message, and that's something that I would support," Van Hollen said. He then turned to Fetterman's political future.

"It's widely known that Senator Fetterman is worried about a Democratic primary in his state of Pennsylvania. And so maybe looking for an exit ramp," Van Hollen added. His comments responded to an interview a day earlier, in which Fetterman was asked by Kayleigh McEnany whether electing Van Hollen as Senate majority leader could become a red line that prompted him to leave the party.

"Yeah, absolutely, it would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen, that has really made his name being very...hostile to Israel," Fetterman said. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Chris Van Hollen has suggested John Fetterman may be"looking for an exit ramp" from the Democratic Party after the Pennsylvania senator, the Maryland Democrat responded after Fetterman said it would be"troubling" if his caucus elected Van Hollen as its leader because of what he described as the senator's hostility toward Israel. Van Hollen defended his positions on Israel and Kilmar Abrego Garcia, arguing that neither foreign governments nor the Donald Trump administration should receive a"blank check" when constitutional or legal principles are at stake.

Advertisement

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a Salvadoran national who was deported from the United States to El Salvador despite a court order that barred his removal there. His case became a major, eventually reaching the Supreme Court, which backed a lower court order requiring the government to facilitate his return to the United States. Fetterman has increasingly broken with fellow Democrats on Israel and other issues, but has previously rejected suggestions that he plans to become a Republican.

Van Hollen's response turns their policy disagreement into a broader political question by openly suggesting his Pennsylvania colleague could be considering a way out of the party.

"First of all, I hope Senator Fetterman will stay true to his economic populist message, and that's something that I would support," Van Hollen said. "It's widely known that Senator Fetterman is worried about a Democratic primary in his state of Pennsylvania. And so maybe looking for an exit ramp," Van Hollen added.

His comments responded to an interview a day earlier, in which Fetterman was asked by Kayleigh McEnany whether electing Van Hollen as Senate majority leader could become a red line that prompted him to leave the party.

"Yeah, absolutely, it would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen, that has really made his name being very...hostile to Israel," Fetterman said.