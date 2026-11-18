Senate Democrats elect their leader every two years behind closed doors and on a secret ballot. But this year's race has burst into the public eye as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen mounts an insurgent bid against New York incumbent Chuck Schumer.

Senate Democrats elect their leader every two years behind closed doors and on a secret ballot. But this year's race has burst into the public eye as Maryland Sen..

It has also put the more moderate incoming Democrats in a tough spot, forced to take sides in a leadership race before they are even sworn into office. , and around 15 of the 55 elected Democrats in next year's caucus have said publicly that they will support him. Four Democratic senators have said they will support Van Hollen. Everyone else is staying quiet for now.

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"Leave it to the Democrats," said Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper, who flipped an imaginary coin when asked by reporters on Monday how he would vote.

"We flipped nine seats, and the person who actually helps put it all together and do all that, and all of a sudden, there's a revolt. "after Schumer's nearly decade-long tenure. While the two men align on most issues, Van Hollen says Democrats need to more aggressively push to end"To deliver, we need new leadership," Van Hollen says.

"This isn't about any one person – it's about answering that call. " Van Hollen is making his argument to the public as Schumer mostly keeps quiet and holds private his conversations with the senators who will decide his fate.

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Schumer shared his agenda for the next Congress in a caucus luncheon last week, laying out a plan to try to quickly pass legislation on healthcare and tariffs and to Asked about Van Hollen's challenge on Tuesday, Schumer said again that he's confident he has the votes. A public campaign for an insider's job The unusually public race — the first contested election for Senate Democratic leader in decades — comes when Schumer has drawn intense criticism from the party's base.

Some voters and progressive groups called for his removal in 2025 after heStill, many in the caucus see the role not as a national figurehead but as an inside operator who can navigate intraparty politics and the 100-member Senate's arcane rules to pass legislation.

"I want to hear from any candidate what their vision is for the floor and managing the caucus," said Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who was just reelected. He said he hasn't committed to either Schumer or Van Hollen. Party leaders also spend much of their time fundraising and recruiting candidates — a particular interest for Schumer, who has been directly or indirectly in charge of the Senate Democrats' campaign arm for two decades.

Returning to Washington on Monday for the first time since Van Hollen entered the race, most Democrats would not answer questions about who they would support. That included prominent progressives like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. , an independent who caucuses with Democrats, as he declared that he would not support Schumer.

Van Hollen entered the race two days later, and Sanders immediately endorsed him. But Slotkin has not. Others like Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine defended Schumer while saying that they are still open to Van Hollen or someone else.

"Chuck delivered an amazing win," said Kaine. "Chuck knows Trump, and that will be really, really important going forward. " Still, Kaine said,"The voters are demanding change, so we have to figure that out as a caucus, and we're going to be able to. We're not afraid to have a discussion.

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", which has still not been called — are set to alter the caucus next year. But only two have said how they will vote in the leadership election.of Minnesota, both of whom were backed by progressive groups in their campaigns, say they support Van Hollen. Schumer supported both of their opponents in their primaries, though he eventually put $67 million into El-Sayed's competitive race. El-Sayed said Tuesday that he likes Schumer and will work alongside him if he wins.

But he said he thinks Van Hollen is the best person to take on affordability challenges and liberal priorities like "We have not seen an open Senate fight for leadership for a very long time," El-Sayed said at The Atlantic Summit in Washington.

"This is healthy. It's good.

" For some of the other freshmen, many of them moderates from Republican-leaning states, the decision could be more difficult. Some said during their campaigns that they wouldn't vote for Schumer. But it's unclear if any of them would back the more liberal Van Hollen. , a doctor, said that she is in conversations with both candidates and has been"sharing my plans to fix our healthcare system.

"told reporters he's met with both Schumer and Van Hollen. He said he wants more specifics on how they will help rural families, overhaul campaign finance and ban lawmakers from trading stocks. Turek said he also wants to assess"who is going to put forth the most robust anti-corruption agenda.

" Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, who is backing Schumer, said that the caucus needs to hear more from the new senators who"have been through the fire to get here.

" "I think that we have to make sure that all these voices are heard," she said. "They've got a lot of talent to bring to the table. "