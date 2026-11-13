Van Hollen Is Challenging Schumer, Who’s More Unpopular Than Trump, for Majority Leader

Trump has hit record low approval ratings during his second term, but even fewer Americans approve of Schumer.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in Washington, D.C. , on November 4, 2026, a day after Democrats claimed a majority in the Senate following the U.S. midterm elections.

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced on Thursday that he is running for Senate majority leader, posing competition for Sen.

Also read Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he will challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer for majority leader

Chuck Schumer , who is one of the most unpopular congressional leaders this century with an approval rating even lower than Donald Trump’s.on Thursday evening, saying that voters have handed Democrats a “generational opportunity for the Senate to respond to the call of the American people for change.

” In the half-hour interview about his platform, Van Hollen called for a break from the status quo, saying that he backs numerous progressive populist priorities, like “get rid of super PACs,” refusing AIPAC funding, and “tak on a broken economic system that’s rigged” against the working class.for the process of choosing a leader to be more democratic, creating a space for the caucus to come together to lay out a plan for the new Congress and have debates on what that may look like. Schumer, on the other hand,after Van Hollen’s announcement.

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“I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader. I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people. ”whether or not Van Hollen has the votes to win. He has the support of Sen.

Bernie Sanders , one of thepolling done late last month found that only 13 percent of voters view Schumer positively, compared to 53 percent who view him negatively — a 40-point gap. This is even worse than Trump’s dismal approval ratings, which have hit new lows in his second term; that same poll found that 60 percent of people disapprove of Trump while only 40 percent approve, a 20-point gap.earlier this month that 54 percent of voters view Schumer unfavorably, compared to 23 percent who view him favorably — giving him a -31-point rating.

That poll found that more voters disapprove of Trump, but also that more voters approve of him, at 62 percent to 36 percent, respectively, giving him a -26-point rating.polling, 67 percent of respondents said they disapproved of Schumer’s performance in December 2025, compared to 28 percent who approved. This is far lower than his approval rating in 2021, when Schumer had 44 percent approval, and 53 percent disapproval. Between Rep. Mike Johnson , Rep.

Nancy Pelosi , Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Rep. Kevin McCarthy , Sen. John Thune , and Sen.

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Mitch McConnell , only McConnell had worse favorability at any point in his leadership than Schumer, Gallup found. In his last year as leader of the Senate Republicans, McConnell had a 71 percent disapproval rating, compared to 27 percent approval in 2023.2025 found that the vast majority of Democrats, 62 percent, want the party leaders to be replaced, with only 24 percent saying the leaders should stay the same.

This may be due, in part, to Schumer’s opposition to many of the populist progressive policies that Van Hollen extols. Last year,on a government shutdown while extracting little to no concessions from Republicans on issues like ICE funding. He is aDonations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure. Google’s AI search has driven our traffic down by 15 percent, Trump is arresting journalists, and many independent media organizations face heartbreaking cutbacks and closures.

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