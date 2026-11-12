Van Hollen, Khanna, Kaine Push to Block Iran War Funding Amid Democratic Resistance

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine join Representative Ro Khanna in demanding a ban on war funding for Iran in the upcoming government continuing resolution, facing resistance from party leadership.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Tim Kaine have joined Representative Ro Khanna in a coordinated legislative effort to block any government funding for the war in Iran. The three lawmakers announced on Wednesday that they are urging fellow Democrats to withhold support for any government funding package unless it explicitly excludes money for the conflict. This move comes as President Donald Trump seeks to authorize military actions that critics argue are illegal and lack Congressional approval. The push highlights a growing internal debate within the Democratic Party regarding how to respond to the ongoing military engagements.

The proposal to withhold funding for the Iran war is encountering significant opposition from senior members of the Democratic Party. According to reports, top Democrats have expressed skepticism about the strategy, particularly the risk of triggering a government shutdown just weeks after the midterm elections. Representative Adam Smith of Washington state, who is poised to become the next House Majority Leader, is among those who have voiced concerns about the political fallout. Other lawmakers share this hesitation, fearing that a budgetary standoff could damage the party's standing with voters immediately following a major election cycle.

Also read Democrats look to Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen for new leadership

Representative Hakeem Jeffries would not commit to supporting efforts to cut off Iran war money in the upcoming government funding package and said the details are in the hands of Senator Patty Murray and Representative Rosa DeLauro, the top Democratic appropriators. Jeffries stated earlier this week that he is not planning to vote for anything that provides funding to fuel the conflict. This position adds weight to the resistance, as Jeffries holds significant influence over the Democratic agenda in the House. Critics argue that this reluctance undermines the party's ability to respond to the verdict of the American people regarding the war.

Senator Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, acknowledged the resistance but insisted that the blame for any potential shutdown would fall on the Trump administration and his Cabinet. He argued that the President is making the choice to conduct an illegal and senseless war, and therefore any government disruption would be his responsibility. Van Hollen emphasized that Democrats would not be shutting down the government but rather offering a bill that funds it while prohibiting war financing. This distinction is central to the lawmakers' strategy to present their stance as fiscally responsible rather than obstructive.

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Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has also joined the call for specific provisions in any government funding bill. He argued that while the nation needs to replenish munitions and handle other military necessities, the war itself requires Congressional authorization. Kaine proposed a provision that states no funding should be provided for a war in Iran unless Congress approves it. This approach aims to rein in presidential war powers and reassert Congressional authority over military engagements. Kaine's involvement adds weight to the effort, as he is a respected figure in the Senate with a background in international relations.

Meanwhile, Representative Khanna, a Democrat from California and a potential 2028 presidential candidate, has been vocal about his opposition to the war. He framed the midterm election results as a cry for help from Americans who are in economic pain. He argued that the war has driven up costs for essential goods and that Democrats must stop the funding to help consumers recover. His position aligns with Van Hollen's view that the war is both illegal and economically damaging to ordinary families. Khanna stated that Democrats must stop the war in Iran to bring down the cost of gas, food, and diesel by insisting on no funding for Iran combat activities in the continuing resolution.

Advocates for the funding ban cite substantial economic data to support their argument. A study maintained by Brown University's Watson School of International and Public Affairs estimates that the war in Iran has cost US consumers over $157 billion in extra gasoline and diesel costs. Khanna and his allies argue that ending the funding is necessary to bring down the cost of gas, food, and diesel for American households. They contend that the economic burden of the war is disproportionately affecting working-class families who are already struggling with inflation and high energy prices. This economic angle is intended to broaden support for the legislation beyond just political circles.

Peace advocates have praised Van Hollen's stance, with one stating that if every Democrat spoke like him, the war could end within weeks. One peace advocate named Sperling said Wednesday that if every Democrat was talking like Chris Van Hollen, we would be just weeks away from ending this war. Sperling added that too many AIPAC-backed Democrats are acting powerless to stop one of the most unpopular wars and lame-duck presidents in history. This external support contrasts sharply with the internal hesitation within the Democratic leadership.

Despite the efforts of Van Hollen, Khanna, and Kaine, key Democratic appropriators have not committed to demanding war restrictions. Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democratic appropriator in the House, have left the door open to various options. Murray stated that Democrats are examining their options but would not commit to opposing leadership should they refuse to block a funding bill with war dollars. This reluctance creates a potential roadblock for the legislation, as these leaders hold significant power over the budget process.

The White House has called on Congress to approve a supplemental funding package that includes tens of billions of dollars for the war. The Trump administration has insisted that the funds are necessary for national security, despite the growing opposition in Congress. The tension within the party reflects a broader ideological split on how to handle foreign policy and military interventions. Some members believe in a hardline approach to check executive power, while others prioritize governing and avoiding political turmoil. This divide is further complicated by the upcoming vote on a continuing resolution to extend government funding.

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The upcoming vote on a continuing resolution to extend government funding will be the first major test of this strategy. The outcome will likely determine the direction of Democratic foreign policy and the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches. Lawmakers are closely watching the negotiations, as the result could set a precedent for future conflicts. The situation remains fluid as lawmakers continue to negotiate the terms of any future funding package. The debate underscores the challenging position Democrats find themselves in, balancing principled stands on war powers with the practicalities of governance.

Representatives Smith, Murray, and DeLauro represent the pragmatic wing of the party, which worries that a shutdown would alienate moderate voters. They argue that the political cost of a budgetary standoff is too high so soon after the midterms. However, the grassroots base and progressive wing of the party are pushing for a more aggressive stance. This internal conflict mirrors the broader national debate over the role of the United States in global conflicts and the economic impact of military spending. The resolution of this dispute will have lasting implications for the Democratic Party's identity and strategy in the coming years.

Senator Kaine's proposal to separate munitions replenishment from war financing offers a potential middle ground. By funding military readiness while defunding active combat operations, lawmakers could address national security concerns without supporting the controversial conflict. This nuanced approach might appeal to those who are uncomfortable with a full shutdown but are also opposed to the war. However, implementing such a provision requires unanimous support from appropriators, which has not been guaranteed. The White House has been warned by Democrats that funding the war is a choice, and they will hold the administration accountable for any disruptions.

The $157 billion cost estimated by Brown University serves as a potent talking point for the anti-war coalition. Lawmakers argue that these funds could be better spent on domestic issues such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The economic argument resonates with voters who are feeling the pinch of inflation and rising energy prices. By linking the war to the cost of living, Van Hollen, Khanna, and Kaine are attempting to build a broader coalition of support. This strategy aims to frame the vote not just as a foreign policy issue, but as an economic one that directly affects American families.

The resistance from senior Democrats suggests that the path to blocking war funding will be difficult. Leadership is under pressure to maintain party unity and avoid political self-destruction. Yet, the intensity of the opposition from lawmakers like Van Hollen and Khanna indicates that the issue is not going away. Peace advocates and grassroots groups are mobilizing to put pressure on wavering members of Congress. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the Democratic Party can present a united front against the Trump administration's military agenda in Iran.