Van Hollen accuses Schumer of using scare tactics in Senate leadership race

Senator Chris Van Hollen said Sunday that the minority leader's team is trying to scare Democrats who want to vote against him.

Senator Chris Van Hollen is portraying his campaign for majority leader as a push for generational change. Senator Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland Democrat running for majority leader, accused current caucus head Chuck Schumer Sunday of scaring rank-and-file members into submission ahead of the election.

Schumer, the top Senate Democrat for the past decade, has publicly assured his colleagues he has enough votes to win a sixth term. Van Hollen's looking to open up the "The Schumer team's put out a lot of misinformation.

Also read Van Hollen boasts he has ‘very open lane’ take Senate leadership from Schumer

They're essentially trying to instill fear in people who may say that they're gonna support me as a new leader," he told ABC News's "He told reporters earlier this month, a day after Democrats won back the Senate, that he'd be reelected despite the concerns of a small group of his colleagues. More than a dozen Democrats have sided with Schumer while Van Hollen slowly grows his circle.

The election will ultimately prove who has enough votes, however, since senators aren't bound to their endorsements. Van Hollen's candidacy represents a shift in the party, which has reportedly gone decades without holding a contested Senate leadership election.

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He's portrayed his campaign as a push forSenator-elect Adam Hamilton, the first Democrat to win a Kansas race for the chamber in nearly a century, said as he gained ground in September that he wouldn't vote for Schumer, who he suggested was unable to unite the caucus..

"We need new, younger leadership, young blood, we need people who—and I don't mean just age, but people who are bringing fresh ideas and fresh leadership. " Schumer's kept his caucus together since President Donald Trump's return to the White House, thwarting most of the GOP's top legislative priorities despite a few rogue Democrats. He's shifted his focus to voters' concerns, namely the cost of living that's risen under Trump, as Americans speak out louder.

Schumer said in a statement last week with his House counterpart, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, that the party's united in its goals as it prepares to take control of the Capitol next month.

"House and Senate Democrats have been given a clear mandate to aggressively address the affordability crisis, stop the reckless war of choice in Iran, meaningfully expand access to affordable healthcare and hold the crooks accountable who have unleashed unprecedented corruption on the country," the lawmakers said. "A new day is coming on January 3rd.

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