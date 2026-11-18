Vincent van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's in New York, setting a new auction record for the artist after a last-minute agreement resolved a dispute over its Nazi-era history.

Vincent van Gogh's painting Châtaigniers en fleurs, or Chestnut Trees in Blossom, sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday, setting a new auction record for the artist.

The sale went ahead after an agreement was reached between its current owners and the heirs of a Jewish family that sold it in 1936. The previous record for a Van Gogh was $117.2 million paid for Verger avec cyprès, or Orchard with Cypresses, at a Christie's auction in 2022. The historic sale came after an eleventh-hour agreement resolved a dispute regarding claims the artwork was previously sold under duress during the rise of the Nazis.

Also read Vincent van Gogh painting sells for $190 million, smashing auction record

Van Gogh Painted Work Two Months Before Death

Châtaigniers en fleurs was painted in 1890 in the final two months of Van Gogh's life. The artist painted it in a burst of creativity after his release from a psychiatric asylum in May 1890. He took his own life two months later. Sotheby's considers it one of the most important works from that period to remain in private hands.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear who purchased the painting. The oil painting, estimated to carry a value of $180 million, or £136 million, before the sale, was put up for auction as part of a set called the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection. The collection was amassed by the late Argentine art collector Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier and her sugar magnate husband, Carlos Pedro Blaquier.

A day before the auction, Sotheby's announced an agreement between the Blaquier-Arrieta family, which has owned the painting since 1975, and the descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer, who sold it in 1936. Representatives acting for heirs of the Fischer family had claimed the painting may have been sold under duress during the rise of the Nazis.

Nazi Era Sale Claims Prompted Eleventh Hour Deal

A lawyer for the family's heirs reportedly wrote to Sotheby's on their behalf, telling the auction house that the painting was sold in Amsterdam before World War Two because of financial losses the Fischer family's publishing company suffered under the Nazis. The lawyer had asked for the sale to be postponed until Sotheby's showed the painting had not been sold under duress.

In recognition of the painting's complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution and the work will be sold pursuant to their agreement, Sotheby's said on Wednesday. The auction house did not disclose details of the agreement.

Advertisement

The Fischer heirs said they were grateful for the trusting and fair negotiation and collaboration with Sotheby's and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, which make it possible to acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era. Sotheby's website details the provenance of the oil painting and how it has researched the artwork changing hands since 1890.

Provenance Details Trace Painting History Since 1890

It says Samuel Fischer, a famous German publisher, acquired it in 1909 before it was passed down in his family after his death in 1934. The painting was deposited with Paul Cassirer in Amsterdam in 1932 or 1933 before it went to Henriette and Marcel Kapferer in Paris in 1936. The Blaquier family acquired it in 1975 and owned it for more than half a century before the latest sale, the auction house said.

Wednesday's sale also included a dozen Impressionist and post-Impressionist works from the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection. Paul Cézanne's portrait Arlequin sold for $111 million during the same auction. Helena Newman presided over the auction in New York as Van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs hung in the background. The painting had been displayed at a Sotheby's press preview in New York City on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, and in Paris, France, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, ahead of its auction in New York.