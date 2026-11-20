Vincent van Gogh's Blossoming Chestnut Trees sets a new auction record at Sotheby's for £145 million after resolving a Nazi-era restitution claim with the Fischer heirs.

Vincent van Gogh's landscape painting Blossoming Chestnut Trees has set a new auction record by selling for £145 million at Sotheby's in New York. This transaction marks the highest price ever paid for a work by the Dutch master at auction and stands as the second-highest total for any artwork sold at Sotheby's. Only Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, which sold for £180 million a year prior, commands a higher price at the house.

Auction Record for Van Gogh Masterpiece

The painting achieved this unprecedented valuation during its very first appearance at a public auction. The £145 million sale price firmly establishes Blossoming Chestnut Trees as the most valuable Van Gogh to ever cross the auction block. This result significantly outpaces previous records and underscores the enduring market demand for the artist's late-period works. The achievement also places the work among the most expensive items ever sold at Sotheby's, trailing only the Klimt portrait.

Also read Vincent van Gogh painting sells for $190 million, smashing auction record

Painted During Final Optimistic Period

Vincent van Gogh created the landscape scene during the final two months of his life, shortly after being released from the psychiatric asylum in Saint-Rémy. He had relocated to a scenic village north-west of Paris, a move that triggered a powerful wave of optimism and energy. Sotheby's describes this era as the most urgent and expressive period of his career, noting that his creative output spilled directly onto the canvases during this time. The painting reflects this intense period of artistic productivity and emotional renewal.

Resolution of Nazi-Era Restitution Claim

The auction process faced significant disruption from descendants of German publisher Samuel Fischer, who argued the family was forced to sell the work in 1936 under duress while fleeing Berlin. Just hours before the sale was scheduled to begin, Sotheby's announced a mutual agreement between the Fischer heirs and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, who had acquired the painting in 1975. Sotheby's stated the resolution acknowledged the complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust.

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Heirs Honor Justice and Historical Context

The Fischer heirs expressed gratitude for the fair negotiation process that allowed them to honor the history of Gisela Berman Fischer, the granddaughter of Samuel Fischer. Gisela Berman Fischer had previously campaigned successfully for the return of other looted artworks, including a Camille Pissarro painting she won in a 2008 lawsuit. That Pissarro piece, Le Quai Malaquais et l'Institut, was sold for £1.4 million at Christie's the following year. The current resolution ensures the value from the Van Gogh sale contributes to acknowledging this painful family history.

Collector Highlights Market Resilience

Blossoming Chestnut Trees was part of a group of twelve largely unseen paintings offered from the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection at the same auction. The collection also featured notable works by Paul Cézanne and Claude Monet, demonstrating the depth of private holdings available to the market. The successful sale of the Van Gogh amidst these other significant works highlights the robust nature of the contemporary art market. Buyers continue to seek high-value historical pieces with provenance, even when complex ownership histories are involved.