Van Gisbergen's Come‑From‑Behind Triumph at Watkins Glen Highlights NASCAR's Road‑Course Evolution

New Zealand road‑course ace Shane Van Gisbergen turned a 29‑second deficit into a 7.5‑second victory at Watkins Glen, cementing his status as a top NASCAR road‑course driver and underscoring the sport's growing international talent pool.

Shane Van Gisbergen , the 37‑year‑old New Zealand driver who captured three Australian Supercars titles before heading to the United States, continued his rapid rise on the NASCAR circuit with a dominant victory at Watkins Glen on May 10, 2026.

Starting the race more than half a minute behind the leaders and down 26 positions with just 24 laps remaining, Van Gisbergen methodically closed the gap and surged past the field, ultimately winning by 7.5 seconds. The win marks his seventh road‑course triumph in just 13 NASCAR starts, underscoring his reputation as one of the series' premier road‑course specialists.

Driving the No. 23 car for 23XI Racing - a team co‑owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and veteran driver Denny Hamlin - he joined the growing list of drivers who have successfully transitioned from international touring series to the uniquely demanding world of stock‑car racing. Van Gisbergen's success comes amid a broader reshuffling of the NASCAR road‑course hierarchy.

Early in the season, 23XI teammate William Reddick set a Cup record with three consecutive victories, including the Daytona 500 and a win at the Circuit of the Americas, and amassed five wins in the first nine events. However, his momentum has since faded, opening the door for other road‑course specialists.

Fellow New Zealand driver Alex Lindsey, longtime road‑course ace AJ Allmendinger and former Formula One competitor Nico Hulkenberg all posted solid runs at Watkins Glen, but it was Van Gisbergen's calculated aggression that secured the top step. His teammate at Trackhouse Racing, former IndyCar and Le Mans competitor Kyle Larson, also posted a respectable finish, highlighting the growing crossover of talent from sports‑car and open‑wheel disciplines into NASCAR's increasingly diverse schedule.

The race also shone a spotlight on the next generation of road‑course talent. Six‑year‑old Cup rookie Ty Gibbs, grandson of legendary team owner Joe Gibbs, logged strong practice times and finished closely behind the leaders, while 19‑year‑old Mexican driver Daniel Zilisch capped off a four‑race winning streak in the O'Reilly Series on road‑course venues, reinforcing his status as a future Cup contender.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, traditionally an oval specialist with no road‑course victories to his name, surprised fans by qualifying near the front and contending for the lead at Nashville and Michigan, demonstrating the evolving skill set required to compete across NASCAR's expanding calendar. As the sport prepares for the upcoming Coronado street‑circuit event, expectations are high that Van Gisbergen and his emerging rivals will continue to reshape the competitive landscape of NASCAR road racing.





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