Van Gisbergen, Drivers Warn of High Difficulty and Attrition at Coronado Street Circuit

Shane van Gisbergen and his NASCAR Cup Series colleagues characterized the temporary Naval Base Coronado road course as exceptionally challenging, predicting mistakes and a high attrition rate for Sunday's featured race despite van Gisbergen's strong road course record.

The temporary street circuit at Naval Base Coronado , a 3.4-mile, 16-turn layout, presents a daunting challenge for NASCAR Cup Series drivers ahead of the historic San Diego races.

Shane van Gisbergen, the 37-year-old New Zealander with a stellar record on road courses, having won seven of his first 13 such starts, was chosen to assess the track's difficulty. He declared every corner problematic and doubted the possibility of a perfect lap. His assessment was underscored by unified driver concerns about the multi-surface track's lack of grip, tight walls, and the high likelihood of attrition during Sunday's 75-lap, 255-mile feature.

Van Gisbergen expressed frustration at being labeled the odds-on favorite, arguing it disrespects thedeep competitive field. During the sole 50-minute practice, Kyle Larson topped the speed charts with a 136.588-second lap (89.613 mph) in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, while van Gisbergen ran eighth and ended a run early due to tire wear. Qualifying will set the field on Saturday, and drivers emphasized the need for precision due to unforgiving walls and surface transitions.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts Series also practiced, with Austin Green fastest in that session





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NASCAR Coronado Road Course Shane Van Gisbergen Kyle Larson Attrition Qualifying Practice

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