Van de Poppe Sees Short-term Winner in Hyperliquid, Solana as Strong Long-term Bet

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Hyperliquid ’s surge and renewed interest in AI-focused crypto projects indicate a broader return of risk appetite in altcoins, according to Michael van de Poppe. Hyperliquid ’s strong performance as traders rotate into higher-risk assets highlights a renewed interest in disruptive technologies.

Van de Poppe attributes this trend to the ease of trading perpetual futures on Hyperliquid, which is not easily accessible on many regulated venues in Europe. He believes that Hyperliquid’s expanding range of tokenized assets and commodities, in conjunction with other protocols, are accelerating broader tokenization trends in the crypto market.

Consequently, Solana is seen as the stronger long-term conviction bet due to its successful transition from a ‘degen’ ecosystem to a more institutional blockchain ecosystem. AI-linked crypto projects are deeply undervalued relative to traditional AI companies, and NEAR and Bittensor are two strong infrastructure plays. Privacy is a major long-term theme, but fully anonymous systems face increasing regulatory risks. Near-term macro drivers such as bond yields and central bank policies are expected to influence risk appetite in crypto.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution and economic growth indicators, especially in Asia, will impact confidence and impact on asset values in the upcoming months. Bitcoin has recently fallen, highlighting the sensitivity of required market resilience to macro economic indicators





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Hyperliquid AI-Focused Crypto Projects Return Of Risk Appetite Solana LONG-Term Conviction Privacy Theme COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Near-Term Macro Drivers

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