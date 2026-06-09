Van Cleef & Arpels Unveils 'Fascinating Egypt', a High Jewelry Collection Inspired by Ancient Civilization

Van Cleef & Arpels presents 'Fascinating Egypt', a high jewelry collection that pays tribute to the rich history, mythology, and symbolism of ancient Egypt. The collection features vibrant gemstones, intricate details, and innovative designs, showcasing the maison's mastery of jewelry making and design.

Van Cleef & Arpels , the renowned French luxury jewelry house, has unveiled its latest high jewelry collection , ' Fascinating Egypt '. This captivating collection draws inspiration from the ancient civilization of Egypt, blending its rich history, mythology, and symbolism with the brand's signature aesthetic.

The collection, comprising 70 exceptional pieces, is a testament to the maison's mastery of gemstone cutting, jewelry making, and design. The 'Fascinating Egypt' collection is characterized by its use of vibrant gemstones, intricate details, and innovative designs. One standout piece is the 'Promesse Souveraine' necklace, featuring a 26.21 cushion-cut Sri Lankan pink sapphire of a particularly vivid hue.

This stone is surrounded by a cascade of diamonds, creating a mesmerizing effect that pays homage to the opulent jewelry worn by ancient Egyptian pharaohs. Another highlight is the 'Beauté Légendaire' necklace, which showcases a 10.01 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond. This stone is set in a design inspired by the sun, a powerful symbol in ancient Egyptian culture. The necklace also features a scarab beetle, a symbol of rebirth and transformation, further emphasizing the collection's Egyptian influences.

The collection also includes clips, bracelets, and necklaces featuring emeralds, sapphires, and diamonds, each piece telling a story of ancient Egypt's rich history and culture. The 'Fascinating Egypt' collection is a remarkable fusion of the past and present, of history and artistry. It is a celebration of the beauty and mystery of ancient Egypt, brought to life through the exquisite craftsmanship of Van Cleef & Arpels





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Van Cleef & Arpels Fascinating Egypt High Jewelry Collection Ancient Egypt Gemstones Jewelry Making Design

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