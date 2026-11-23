Van Cleef & Arpels presents a new high jewelry collection inspired by the Egyptian Revival movement of the 1920s. The designs feature hieroglyphs, mystique symbols, and advanced gem-setting techniques like the mystery set, blending ancient pharaonic motifs with Art Deco aesthetics to create versatile and historically rich pieces.

The discovery of King Tutankhamun's tomb by archaeologist Howard Carter and his team in 1922 sent shockwaves through the global cultural landscape, igniting a profound wave of Egyptian Revival that deeply influenced the Art Deco movement.

Regal diadems, golden collars, and bold cuffs from the ancient burial site captured the public imagination, leading major fashion houses to incorporate these historical aesthetics into their contemporary designs. Van Cleef & Arpels, a prestigious jewelry maison, took significant note of this cultural shift and integrated Egyptian-inspired calligraphy, hieroglyphs, and semiprecious stones into its extensive lexicon of deco bracelets, sautoirs, and brooches.

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Van Cleef And Arpels New Collection

This integration brought a distinct historic feel to the frostbitten glamour that defined the roaring twenties, creating a timeless dialogue between ancient mystique and modern luxury. Over a century later, the maison has unveiled a new collection that draws inspiration from the opulent collars and sculptural rings of the past. Each design in this latest iteration harkens back to the arts, values, and beliefs that defined the New Kingdom of Egypt.

Just as Egyptologists explore hidden messages beneath the grandeur of the 18th dynasty, Van Cleef & Arpels conveys a sense of mystique beneath its history. Shape-shifting necklaces function like secret passageways to new realms of expression, while Mysterioux brooches reincarnate sacred deities in gold and gemstones. A prime example is the Bennou, a terrestrial vessel for the sun god Ra.

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Its feathers are crafted from emeralds, marine-blue sapphires, lapis lazuli, cerulean slips of turquoise, mother of pearl, and drops of diamonds, representing the vibrant colors of the earth. A blood-orange spessartite garnet with rays of diamonds hangs from a red spinel, resembling a drop of sunshine amidst the intricate design. The symbolic language of ancient Egypt is not merely decorative but deeply rooted in spiritual and protective meanings.

Archaeologist Randall Hixenbaugh Egyptian Talismans

Archaeologist Randall Hixenbaugh notes that many real animals were fashioned into amulets and small statues, likely to imbue owners with specific traits or to revere the creature and the benefits it provided. His namesake gallery in Manhattan's Design District houses artifacts sourced in accordance with the ethical standards set by the International Association of Dealers in Ancient Arts.

Talismans were worn like supplements to enhance the human experience, with cats symbolizing joy, mongooses offering protection from snakes, and frogs representing fertility. The value of certain stones was also tied to their color connotations, with bright blue and green materials being highly prized for their associations with the Nile, the sky, and life itself. Lapis lazuli, a rare and valuable stone, was associated with pharaohs and immortality, as seen in its extensive use on King Tut's gold mask.

This cobalt stone finds its way into many of Van Cleef's latest creations, such as the Ornement de Saphir necklace. The central totem resembles an evil eye, with an oval-cut sapphire pupil cleverly placed in an iris of pavé diamonds. The pendant is suspended from a panel of lapis lazuli interspersed with slivers of gold and baguette-cut rubies.

Van Cleef Detachable Corde Chain

It is detachable and can be worn like a brooch, while its Corde chain incorporates clasps concealed beneath colorful rondelles that allow it to transform into a pair of bracelets, a versatile signature conceived in the 1940s that speaks to the ongoing conversation between the house's heritage and Egypt's mystique. Van Cleef & Arpels' interpretation of the ancient kingdom is perhaps most striking in its Art Deco bracelets, where the articulated cuff style of the 1920s provided ample space for illustrious motifs to flourish.

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Instead of using a painter's palette, the house brought diamonds, emeralds, and rubies together like dots on a pointillist painting through the mystery set technique, a manner of setting gemstones without visible prongs. The house patented this method in the 1930s and has continued to use it to craft seamless gemscapes, extending into a series of Paysage bracelets. Clad in fields of gemstones, these deco-style pieces bring Egyptian royals, celestial skies, and monuments to life.

Van Cleef Mystery Set Technique

The technique of openwork minimizes the use of solid metals, enabling light to pass through each bejeweled mural and amplifying the high shine of each cuff. Inconspicuous elements, such as golden hieroglyphic nuggets, rest beneath articulated columns, like artifacts awaiting discovery. The bold fonts of design can also be understood through the juxtaposition of lolly-like cabochons and sugar-white diamonds. Amid the sea of platinum and flashy Asscher cuts that defined Gatsby-era decadence, Van Cleef & Arpels introduced teardrop emeralds.

Suspended from pillars of diamonds set in platinum, these plump stones hung like enticing lozenges throughout a collaret necklace circa 1929. This spellbinding masterpiece drew the eye of Egyptian royalty, Her Royal Highness Princess Faiza, who purchased the necklace in 1937. It was a convergence of brilliant facets and vivid, dome-shaped gems that bridged the gradual shift into midcentury modern shapes and matte stones.

Princess Faiza 1929 Necklace

The provenance of this historic design influenced the maison's updated rendition of the crown jewel, featuring luscious emeralds and slender pearls suspended from elongated pendants of white gold and diamonds, continuing the legacy of ancient Egyptian elegance in a modern context.