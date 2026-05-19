In this new one-shot story, the characters of Vampirella and Red Sonja are brought into the realm of Red City, a brutal and magical city where both characters embark on a journey to find their way back home, with the help of allies they've recently recruited, including the formidable Dyna Might character. The storyline builds upon the roots and histories of both characters, including their origins in a comic book, with covers featuring characters such as Cindy and Mary's creations, like Robert Kirkman, Joe Casey, Andy Kubert, David Finch, and Arthur Adams.

Vampirella Vs Red Sonja: Red City, continuing The Project storyline, with Chuck Brown and Paulo H. Mel from Dynamite in August 2026, is a new one-shot that continues the saga of The Project , spotlighting the backstories and origins of both heroines.

Collectors can either participate in the chase or opt for a mystery blind bag that includes limited-edition variants of the issue. The characters are teamed up to escape a brutal city filled with magic and vampires, filled with supernatural powers. The Project storyline is a continuation of the Vampirella and Red Sonja characters, which were developed from their origins in a blend of Warriors, Blood, Swords, Magic, and Bikinis.

The Vampirella character was heavily based on the bikini-clad heroines from the comics of the 1960s. Vampirella made her debut in 1970, but the final series of the original Vampirella comic was published up until 1983





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Dynamite The Project Chuck Brown Paulo H. Mel Mystery Blind Bag

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