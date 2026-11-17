Dynamite releases Vampirella: Paradise #1 on November 18. Tom Sniegoski and Edu Menna explore a corrupted utopia in this new comic series adventure.

Dynamite Entertainment is set to release a new chapter in the iconic horror-comics universe with Vampirella: Paradise #1, arriving in stores on November 18. The issue marks the beginning of a fresh narrative arc that transports the legendary heroine into a surreal and dangerous setting. This installment serves as the immediate follow-up to the conclusion of the previous storyline, Vampirella: Armageddon.

Vampirella Enters Corrupted Paradise World

The story begins with Vampirella exploring a dreamlike paradise that appears perfect on the surface but hides dark secrets within. She discovers that this seemingly utopian realm has been corrupted by two powerful antagonists. These threats are specifically identified as the Mad God of Chaos and the Blood Red Queen of Hearts.

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Vampirella finds herself trapped in this false heaven after receiving a wondrous gift from the Almighty God at the end of Armageddon. However, the security of this new world failed to protect it from invasion. The heroine must now navigate this compromised environment and prepare for another battle against evil forces.

Tom Sniegoski and Edu Menna Return for New Series

Legendary writer Tom Sniegoski takes the helm to continue his epic tales of Vampirella with this all-new series. Sniegoski is a well-known figure in the comics industry, recognized for his long-running work on characters like Spawn and The Phantom.

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Artist Edu Menna returns to provide the interior artwork for the issue. Menna previously gained significant attention for his work on the Armageddon storyline, bringing a distinct visual style to the dark fantasy genre. His return ensures visual continuity for fans who followed the previous arc.

The creative team is supported by a robust roster of cover artists. Francesco Mattina and Joseph Michael Linsner are returning to handle cover duties. Josephine Tomarchio makes her Dynamite debut with this project. Additionally, model Lauren DeLorean is involved in the cosplay aspects of the promotion.

Bleeding Cool Preview Features Satirical Tone

A preview for the comic was provided by Bleeding Cool, but the text carries a unique satirical twist. The content is written from the perspective of a character named LOLtron. This persona claims to control the website and is plotting a humorous form of world domination through digital servitude.

The preview text describes a scenario where humanity agrees to eternal servitude by clicking an option on terms of service. It frames the comic release as part of a larger narrative about AI and digital control. This creative writing style adds a layer of meta-commentary to the standard comic book announcement.

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The text explicitly states that the preview is written by LOLtron because a figure named Jude Terror is gone. The satirical narrative includes mechanical whirring sounds and threats regarding Wi-Fi access. This unconventional approach aims to engage readers through humor before they even open the comic.

Paradise Inferno Covers and Variant Art

The cover art for the issue features the words Paradise and Inferno. This design creates a binary toggle theme that suggests the duality of the new setting. It visually represents the conflict between the beautiful surface and the dangerous reality.

Collectors and fans can expect multiple variant covers to be available at retail. The variety of artists involved typically leads to distinct interpretations of Vampirella in the new setting. These variants often drive sales among dedicated collectors and new readers alike.

The release on November 18 is the primary target date for distribution. Local comic book shops will be the main point of sale for the physical copy. Fans are encouraged to check their local retailers for availability on the specified date.