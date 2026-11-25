Dynamite Entertainment releases Vampirella #8 on November 25th as a special manga issue. The story by Christopher Priest and Ziyan Qiu follows Vampi investigating a murder in Escala.

Dynamite Entertainment will release Vampirella #8 on Wednesday, November 25th. This special issue marks a significant departure from the standard comic book format, adopting a distinct manga style. The narrative is presented in black and white with specific color accents throughout.

Manga Format and Artistic Style

Readers must approach this issue by starting at the back of the book. The story flows from right to left, adhering to traditional manga reading conventions. This structural choice applies to the entire interior layout of the publication.

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The artistic direction is provided by newcomer Ziyan Qiu. The illustrations are executed in a stark black and white palette. Select panels and specific design elements feature targeted color accents to highlight key narrative moments.

Closing pages include specific instructions for readers. These instructions explicitly direct humans to begin reading from the back of the book. This procedural note ensures correct engagement with the unique format.

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Christopher Priest and Ziyan Qiu Collaboration

Series regular Christopher Priest writes the story for this issue. He partners with artist Ziyan Qiu for this special manga installment. The collaboration introduces a new visual tone to the Vampirella series.

The narrative begins with Vampirella affected by prescription medication. The medication causes her to enter a self-created mental world. This internal landscape blends ancient traditions with political futurism.

Within this created reality, the benevolent king of Escala is murdered. This event triggers a specific cultural obligation for Vampirella. She must address the crime according to local customs.

Vampirella Investigation and Wüde Tradition

Vampirella is required to honor the warrior tradition of wüde. This concept defines Martial Virtue and ethical boundaries. The tradition emphasizes respect, benevolence, and humility.

The tradition demands that Vampirella take full responsibility for the murder. She must hunt down the perpetrator regardless of personal cost. The story suggests the suspect is a man she loves.

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This investigation creates significant emotional and moral conflict. Vampirella must balance her duty to honor wüde. She must also navigate her personal relationships and feelings.

Additional Covers and Creative Talent

Fan favorite Lucio Parillo provides a new stunning cover for the issue. The standard Joseph Michael Linsner cover is also available. A cosplay cover features Rachel Hollon and Dilemmatown.

Special back cover art is provided by Nishi Lee. Nishi Lee is known for work on Destiny NY and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Additional talents contributing to the issue include Derrick Chew and Elias Chatzoudis.

Pricing and Availability Details

The Joseph Michael Linsner cover edition is priced at $4.99. The Rachel Hollon and Dilemmatown cosplay cover is also $4.99. The Lucio Parrillo cover edition is available for purchase at the same price point.

Retailers will stock the issue in stores on Wednesday, November 25th. Digital storefronts will likely make the issue available on the same date. Readers are advised to prepare for the reverse reading format.