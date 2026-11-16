Vampirella #1 1969 Rarity and Collectibility Explained

Discover why Vampirella #1 from 1969 is a rare collectible. Only 50 copies are graded 9.4 or higher out of 1,353 CGC graded copies, highlighting its scarcity.

One of the rarest and most sought-after comic book keys of its era is now firmly established in collector markets. Vampirella #1, which made its first appearance in 1969, stands as a monumental piece of publishing history. The character has remained a fixture in comic book stores for nearly sixty years. Her image is instantly recognizable to fans, even those who have never read a single story featuring the character. This enduring appeal is supported by statues, action figures, and numerous comic stories that keep the brand alive.

Rarity Metrics And Grading Statistics

The CGC population report lists only 1,353 graded copies of the comic magazine in existence. This specific number highlights the extreme scarcity of this first appearance issue. Only fifty of which are certified at a grade of 9.4 or higher. As a point of comparison, the CGC population report lists more than 4k copies of #15. This comparison illustrates the vast difference in survival rates between these two titles. The disparity in graded populations underscores the difficulty of acquiring a high-grade copy of Vampirella #1. Collectors seeking near-mint condition copies face a significantly steeper challenge than those looking for other contemporary issues.

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Publisher History And Market Evolution

The 1960s were a decade dominated by the established DC Comics and its upstart competitor Marvel. These two companies were far from the only significant players on the comic book market. Warren Publishing, best known for its beloved and highly influential magazine, entered this competitive landscape. In 1969, Warren launched its more enduring and iconic character: Vampirella. The character emerged from the imagination of the Roger Vadim film adaptation, which was a major cult hit the previous year. Underground comic writer and artist Trina Robbins designed Vampirella's costume and overall look. This was some of her first major mainstream work in the industry.

Origin Story And Character Development

Tom Sutton illustrated her first appearance, while Frank Frazetta contributed the cover. Ackerman wrote the issue, which introduced Vampirella as an alien from Drakulon. This was the planet of the vampires where blood flows from great rivers. Faced with a great catastrophe as Drakulon's rivers dry and its people starve, Vampirella is forced to flee the planet for Earth. She hitched a ride aboard a crash-landed space probe to begin her journey. On her journey to Earth, Vampirella discovers that the blood she needs to survive flows in the veins of these alien humans. This revelation forces her to kill for sustenance during her early adventures.

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Ownership Changes And Ongoing Series

Not belonging to one of the big two, the rights to Vampirella have changed hands several times across her history. The rights moved first from Warren Publishing to Harris Publications. They then transferred from Harris Publications to Dynamite Entertainment. Between these three publishers, the character has been relaunched as an ongoing comics series fifteen times from 1992 to the present. Almost every writer to take on one of these monthly titles has had their own spin to put on her origins. Depending on who you ask, Vampirella is an alien from planet Drakulon, the daughter of the Biblical Lilith, a scream queen, or a secret monster-hunting agent for the Vatican.

Current Canon And Future Outlook

For the past seven years, Christopher Priest has been at the helm of Dynamite's Vampirella. He has somehow taken all these disparate elements and made them mostly work in one canon. This includes the ridiculous origin story involving Drakulon and the more grounded interpretations of her lore. The Warren run lasted one hundred and thirteen issues, ending in 1983 when Warren Publishing filed for bankruptcy. Harris Publications bought their assets at auction, which included Vampirella. Harris reprinted the entire Warren run throughout the eighties. They finally launched a new Vampirella title in 1991 during the era's comic speculation boom.