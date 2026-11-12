Vampire Remake Finds Second Life on Tubi After Flop

The 2024 vampire film remake starring FKA twigs is seeing renewed success on Tubi, two years after its theatrical failure and poor critical reception.

The 2024 remake of the gothic romance film Love and Death , produced by Lionsgate, has found an unexpected audience on the free streaming platform Tubi nearly two years after its initial theatrical release. The film, which stars FKA twigs as Shelley Webster and Danny Huston as the antagonist Vincent Roeg, is currently experiencing a resurgence in viewership that contrasts sharply with its earlier commercial failure. This shift in fortune highlights the unpredictable nature of digital distribution for films that struggled to find their footing in traditional cinemas.

Remake Reimagines Original Plot With Teen Romance Focus

The new iteration reinterprets the source material by transforming the lead characters Eric and Shelley from rock stars into teenagers who meet while attending rehabilitation programs for addiction. Their romantic connection develops as they flee from Shelley's father, altering the central dynamic of the original narrative. This change in setting and character age shifts the focus heavily toward the early stages of their relationship, prioritizing emotional development over the supernatural horror elements that dominated earlier versions of the story.

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Villain Origin Expanded With Immortal Aristocrat Twist

A significant deviation from the 1994 original involves the reimagining of the primary antagonist. In this version, the villain is not a street-level crime boss but rather a century-old aristocrat who has secured immortality through a pact with the devil. This character, Vincent Roeg, remains largely absent during the first half of the film, which is dedicated entirely to establishing the bond between the two lovers. The supernatural conflict only emerges in the second half, following the tragic deaths of Eric and Shelley, thereby changing the pacing and structure of the plot.

Critical Reception Diverges From Audience Tolerance

When the film first debuted, it faced intense scrutiny and received a dismal 22 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes from professional critics. The negative response was largely fueled by comparisons to the legendary 1994 film, which holds a unique place in cinema history due to the tragic on-set death of its lead actor, Brandon Lee. Critics argued that the remake failed to capture the original's intensity and suffered under the weight of its predecessor's legacy, leading to widespread dismissal of its artistic merit.

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Box Office Failure Mirrors Original Tragedy Statistics

The theatrical run of the 2024 film was a financial disaster, effectively ending any potential for the movie to become a franchise. In a strange statistical coincidence, the remake's $50 million production budget matched the box office earnings of the original 1994 film during its initial run. Conversely, the budget of the original film, which was half the cost of the remake, exactly equaled the global box office total of the new version. These numbers confirmed the film's commercial ineptitude and sealed its fate as a box office flop.

Streaming Success Depends On Viewer Openness To Change

Despite the critical panning, general audiences offered a more forgiving perspective, awarding the film a 62 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This higher approval score came with the strong caveat that viewers needed to ignore the existence of the 1994 original entirely. Those who approached the film as a standalone entity tended to appreciate the new action sequences and gore elements, finding merit in its willingness to take risks. This divide in reception explains why the film is only now finding its footing on Tubi, as streaming viewers are often more willing to engage with flawed but entertaining content.

Legacy Of Brandon Lee Continues To Shape Perception

The shadow of Brandon Lee's death continues to influence how new adaptations of the material are received by the public. The original film remains a cult classic, remembered for its gothic tale of love and death rather than its box office performance. Audiences who are familiar with the superior version of the original often struggle to accept the changes made in the remake, particularly the shift to a teenage romance plot. However, the current success on Tubi suggests that a new generation of viewers, or those willing to overlook the past, are ready to revisit the story with fresh eyes.