‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Accuses “Coward” Co-Star of Blacklisting Him From Fan Events Due to Pro-Israel Views

'He also wanted to stop me from getting work and meeting with fans at fan events. So if you’ve noticed my absence, that’s why,' Nathaniel Buzolic said in a slur-filled video.

fan,” he began in a video posted on Instagram Monday.

“There’s an actor that I worked with who has had me banned from attending fan events if he’s there, quietly. He doesn’t share his solidarity with the Palestinian people on his social media, but that’s probably because he wants to protect his career. ”Jack Antonoff Blasts Ed Sheeran Over Removing Macklemore From Tour Over Palestine Comments: "Stand The F*** Up" “But he also wanted to stop me from getting work and meeting with fans at fan events.

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So if you’ve noticed my absence, that’s why,” he added in the video that veered towards racist slurs directed at Arab Palestinians. Buzolic called his co-star, whom he didn’t name in the video, a “coward,” claiming they won’t “publicly share their support for the jihadist, camel-abusing keffiyeh culture of the Arab Palestinians that I’ve been sharing for the last three years, since Oct. 7.

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” “But they want to stop people like me from earning an income and getting work,” he added before ending the video with “always and forever, eh” — the sacred family mantra associated with the Mikaelson family in— starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder — in season three in 2012. His character Kol was one of the siblings in the Mikaelson family, which also included fan-favorite characters Klaus , Elijah and Rebekah .

He reprised his role in the spinoff seriesHe added in his Instagram video’s caption, “Telling the truth will always cost you something but at least you will never become a coward. I remember when he didn’t want to do fan events cause he thought he was above that. Can you guess who? ”