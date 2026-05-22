Valve's Updated Steam Controller Has a Hilarious Easter Egg: Wilhelm Scream Feature

The updated Steam Controller, a device from the gaming platform Valve, has an unusual Easter egg: the Wilhelm Scream feature. This feature plays the animated sound that was used in thousands of movies and shows. It adds a level of unpredictability to playing with the controller, as the scream is random and doesn't play every time you drop the controller.

You really don't want to drop most gadgets, like your phone, other handhelds, or even a gaming controller. There's a chance they'll break. But Valve has taken things in a new direction with its updated Steam Controller .

It has possibly one of the funniest easter eggs discovered in a device like this. If you drop it, occasionally it will play the infamous Wilhelm Scream — the scream is randomized. There's also a cooldown, so repeated drops may not produce it, which adds to the fun. You never know when it's going to sound off.

One of the first users to discover the scream, RF3D19, shared a video of it in action. Understandably, they drop their controller on a bed and a soft, cushy surface rather than throwing it on the floor. They don't drop it from very high, either. Bear that in mind if you want to test this out yourself.





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