Valor Christian Eagles secure a decisive 62-24 victory over Mountain Vista in the Class 5A semifinal, earning a spot in the Colorado state championship game.

The Valor Christian Eagles advanced to the Colorado state championship game after a commanding 62-24 victory over the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles in the Class 5A semifinal. The decisive win occurred on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at Valor Stadium in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, sealing Valor Christian's place in the final round of the playoffs.

Valor Christian Secures Playoff Victory

Valor Christian delivered an overwhelming offensive performance that left little room for Mountain Vista to mount a competitive response. The Eagles finished the game with a substantial 38-point margin of victory, demonstrating superior depth and execution on both sides of the ball. This result marks a significant milestone for the program, as they now prepare for the ultimate test of the season: the state title match.

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Titus Huard And Running Game Lead Charge

Quarterback Titus Huard orchestrated the aerial attack with precision, connecting with receiver Jackson Coleman for a crucial touchdown pass. Coleman was a frequent target, making key catches while navigating coverage from Mountain Vista cornerback Brooklyn Bailey. The passing game was complemented by a dominant rushing attack that consistently gained yardage and controlled the clock throughout the contest.

Defensive Pressure Disrupts Marquise Reese

On the defensive side, the Valor Christian front seven generated immense pressure on Mountain Vista quarterback Marquise Reese. Linebackers Garrett Beyer and Danny Hamilton were instrumental in disrupting the Golden Eagles' offensive rhythm, delivering multiple sacks that halted promising drives. Linebacker Xavier Borel also contributed significantly, tackling running back Roger Garey, though Garey was more often seen celebrating the victory than making plays.

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Key Performers Drive Offensive Surge

Running back Elijah Brown was a focal point of the offensive explosion, spinning out of tackles from Mountain Vista linebacker Hudson Modrzewski to reach the end zone. Brown celebrated his rushing touchdowns with offensive lineman Reis Russell, highlighting the team cohesion that defined the game. Freshman running back Kash Clarvoe also found success, breaking past defender Hudson Modrzewski for another rushing touchdown, further stretching Mountain Vista's defense.

Eagles Celebrate Advancement To Finals

The victory at Valor Stadium was met with jubilation among the Valor Christian players, who took to the snow to celebrate their semifinal win. Players were photographed making snow angels and sliding in the snow, marking the end of a grueling playoff run. The win not only rewards the season's hard work but also sets the stage for the next chapter in the Valor Christian Eagles' playoff journey, as they await their opponent in the state championship game.