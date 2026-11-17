Tommy Gelinas founded the Valley Relics Museum to save San Fernando Valley history. The nonprofit collection features vintage items from local culture.

Tommy Gelinas established the Valley Relics Museum to preserve the cultural and historical artifacts of the San Fernando Valley, ensuring that local heritage survives for future generations. The nonprofit institution, currently housed in hangars at the Van Nuys Airport, serves as a repository for items ranging from vintage arcade games to personal artifacts of Hollywood stars.

Gelinas Childhood Sparked History Mission

Tommy Gelinas was born in Burbank and has spent his life in various San Fernando Valley neighborhoods, including Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Mission Hills, Porter Ranch, and Reseda. As a child, he developed a curiosity about local history by observing old buildings while riding skateboards on sidewalks and BMX bikes on dirt tracks throughout the area.

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His early memories include eating at Pioneer Chicken, T, Pup 'N' Taco, and The Queens Arms, as well as watching car cruises on Van Nuys Boulevard and playing pinball in local arcades. This lifelong resident noted that his father would often explain what the old structures used to be, planting the seeds for his future passion.

Museum Evolution and Nonprofit Status

After years focusing on his 20,000-square-feet screen-printing factory, Gelinas decided to pursue his interest in collecting as a hobby following advice from a friend. He began searching the internet and attending garage sales to rescue signs, photos, and artifacts from the area, initially creating the online Valley Relics Museum and Vault in 1999.

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The collection expanded from small items like postcards and ashtrays to large signs, arcade games, and even cars. In 2013, the organization became a nonprofit and opened its first physical location in Chatsworth, later moving to its current facility in Van Nuys Airport hangars in 2018.

Vast Collection Highlights Regional Heritage

The museum displays only 30 percent of its massive collection at any given time, which includes significant donations such as a wall of televisions, a Ben Hur set diorama from Jack Webb's Encino home, and banknotes from the late 1800s. Other exhibits feature documents and photos from Jayne Mansfield, a Malibu Grand Prix car, and an extensive collection of vintage BMX bicycles.

Recent additions include a large sign from the Family Fun Arcade donated by Ralph Sehnert and his son Connor, along with the original Fast Times at Ridgemont High VW bus. These items reflect the deep Valley pride and rich cultural history that Gelinas strives to protect.

Preserving Hollywood No. Two Legacy

Tommy Gelinas emphasizes that the San Fernando Valley was a hub for cool culture, boasting early BMX tracks, car cruising traditions from the late 1940s, and a connection to stars like Lucille Ball, Clark Gable, and Bob Hope. He also highlights the area's role as a filming location and home to entertainment figures like the Warner brothers.

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The museum aims to save as much as possible as new buildings replace old ones, with Gelinas continuing to accept donations from residents. His work ensures that the stories of places like the San Fernando Drag Strip, Devonshire Downs, and Newport 69 are not forgotten by the community.