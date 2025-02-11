Valley News: Aircraft Crash, Wildfire Evacuations, Trump's Tariffs, and More

Get caught up on the latest news from across Arizona and the nation, including an aircraft crash at Scottsdale Airport, a wildfire forcing evacuations, President Trump's new tariffs on steel and aluminum, and a Major Accident Response Exercise at Luke Air Force Base.

Good Tuesday morning! We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Here's what you need to know as you start your day: It will be partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon, and Phoenix can expect a high of 71 degrees today. Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with a low of 47 degrees. By mid-week, there's a chance for scattered showers and much cooler temperatures.

Scottsdale fire officials say one person is dead after an aircraft crash on Monday at the Scottsdale Airport. ABC15 learned that one of the planes is registered to Chromed in Hollywood, LLC, based out of Franklin, Tennessee. The president of Chromed in Hollywood, LLC, is Vince Neil, according to incorporation papers from the Wyoming Secretary of State. Neil, the singer and frontman of the rock band Mötley Crüe, was not on the plane at the time of the crash. Residents north of Pine Flat are under 'GO' evacuation status as the Brady Fire threatens the area. U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire is 'estimated to be 400 acres and is burning brush and grass.' Residents were asked to immediately evacuate. It is unclear how much of the fire has been contained. President Donald Trump enacted 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. Monday, signing an executive order that puts sharp new restrictions on critical manufacturing materials. The order also seeks to establish new production standards for steel and aluminum made in North America, which is meant to prevent the import of Chinese metals into the U.S. Seeing emergency responders or activity in the West Valley? Here's something to know: 'Luke Air Force Base will conduct a full-scale Major Accident Response Exercise simulating an aircraft crash on Tuesday,' officials said Monday.





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aircraft Crash Wildfire Evacuations Trump Tariffs Luke Air Force Base

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hopewell Valley Dominates First Colonial Valley Conference Wrestling TournamentHopewell Valley High School's wrestling team secured a decisive victory at the inaugural Colonial Valley Conference Tournament, showcasing their strength and depth. The Bulldogs captured three individual championships, placed six wrestlers in the finals, and achieved top six finishes for 11 out of their 14 competitors, leaving a lasting impression on the competition.

Read more »

Wayne Valley stays unbeaten with win over Hopewell ValleyWayne Valley stays unbeaten with win over Hopewell Valley - Wrestling recap

Read more »

The World According to Marc AndreessenThis week on ‘Uncanny Valley,’ the hosts discuss Silicon Valley's unofficial grandfather, Marc Andreessen.

Read more »

TRUMP Memecoin news: Donald Trump Token Turns Early Buyers to MillionairesPrices ran from few cents to $14 in less than six hours amid widespread confusion on whether the token was actually backed by Trump or was a possible hack of Trump’s verified social account

Read more »

Trump, SOL News: Solana Hits $275 as Donald Trump's Token Jumps to $8 Billion, BuDonald Trump’s official memecoin hit $44 early Sunday, up more than 900% over the past 24 hours.

Read more »

TRUMP Memecoin News: Donald Trump Merchandise Can Now be Purchased With His TokenThe move bumps utility and useability for the TRUMP token, which launched on Jan. 17 and has since entered the top-thirty tokens.

Read more »